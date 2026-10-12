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Pixel Blade codes (October 2026) for Class Dice, Coins, and more

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Redeem the latest Pixel Blade codes if you want to reroll your class for something a little more rare

A player with the tree class in Pixel Blade on Roblox
(Image credit: Frost Blade Games)
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These Pixel Blade codes grant a few varying rewards, including Class Dice and Coins. It's always tough to roll the rarest - and usually best - classes in these games, and if you're still looking to luck your way into something more powerful, then you'll need all the Class Dice you can get.

Even if you love the class you have, you still shouldn't sleep on these Pixel Blade codes. You can also grab some coins, wishes, and chests if you're lucky. So, whichever camp you fall into, read on for the latest promos and how to redeem them in this RPG Roblox adventure.

If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.

All Pixel Blade codes

The Pixel Blade codes redemption box.

(Image credit: Frost Blade Games)

These are the Pixel Blade codes you can redeem right now:

  • FISHINGSTASH - 1x Golden Cod, 500x Coins
  • FULL RELEASE - 5x Class Dice, 500x Coins
  • CHRONOS - 1x Wish

As you can see from the list above, Class Dice aren't the only reward you can get, with the likes of Coins, Wishes, and other valuable items up for grabs.

Unfortunately, Pixel Blade codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as they appear above - or just copy and paste them from our list if you can.

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How to redeem Pixel Blade codes

A Shroom character looks at an orange arrow pointing to the Pixel Blade codes redemption button.

(Image credit: Frost Blade Games)

To redeem Pixel Blade codes, click on the Shop icon from the lobby and scroll right to the bottom, where you'll find the codes redemption box. Enter a code from the list as it appears above, click Claim, and enjoy your rewards.

You must join the Frost Blade Games community on Roblox before you can redeem codes, but if you haven't already done this, you will be prompted to do so from the codes redemption screen without having to close the game.

Expired Pixel Blade codes

  • DAILYTRACKER
  • CHESTS
  • COMINGSOON
  • COMETWASHERE
  • DAILYDAILY
  • JUICYLOOT
  • FUDGE
  • STOPS
  • NEVER

Pixel Blade codes have been available through early access, so there are plenty of expired promos already. This means those at the top of the page will follow soon, so be sure to redeem them as soon as you see them.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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