"I'm still trying to make this work for under $100" - Taki Udon teases a FPGA GBA SP that could shake up the handheld scene

Classic clamshell retro handheld revivals are all the rage right now, but an FPGA GBA SP by SuperStation One creator Taki Udon could change everything. Yes, there are portables out there like the Analogue Pocket that already have you covered for running real Game Boy Advance cartridges, and the latter is a tried-and-tested powerhouse. However, the Retro Remake founder is seemingly aiming to make an alternative for under $100, and that could make even the cheaper emulation-based alternatives sweat.
In a post that leads with "my passion project got upgraded," the FPGA GBA SP prototype makes its second appearance this year. The last time was back in September, with Taki Udon showing off the 2000s clone running Diddy Kong Racing for the Nintendo 64. This time, the YouTuber shows off the clamshell running Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire, which suggests it's now being dialled in specifically as a Game Boy Advance clone.
"We’ve been making a lot of progress on FPGBA SP," reveals Taki before confirming, "yes, it plays real cartridges, and yes, I am considering a regular FPGBA version. I’m still trying to make this work for around $100." The fact that there's a vanilla Game Boy Advance model on the table and talk of a ridiculously low price tag are specifically what I think could upset the handheld scene in the best way possible, especially if general prices keep going up.
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Here's the thing: if Retro Remake can make a sub-$100 FPGA-powered GBA SP happen, it will immediately have price on its side. While it could be a while before such a portable arrives, its main rivals right now would be the likes of the Konkr Pocket Advance, the Ayaneo Android clone that starts at $129.99, or, if you're looking for a comparative clamshell, the Anbernic RG SP for under $60.
There are naturally plenty of other GBA clones out there too, but the emulation-based gadgets all lack physical cartridge support and rely on software. Effectively, picking up something that mimics the Game Boy Advance on a hardware level and could potentially even handle MiSTer cores that allow it to play N64 games over what's out there is a no-brainer, and that includes other FPGA devices.
I want to stress that this isn't confirmation of a new FPGA GBA handheld coming soon. Instead, this is Taki platforming a passion project that could become a thing if the prototype stars align, and given that there is a fully functioning Game Boy in the short clip, I reckon all every other handheld maker should watch their back.
In any case, if you're looking for a real taste of what Taki and the Retro Remake team are up to next, you'll want to check out teasers for what could be an FPGA SNES console that will come in NTSC and PAL flavors.
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