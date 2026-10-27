"We recommend looking for alternatives" - The Anbernic RG DDS just lost official support from the best 3DS emulator, and it's thanks to "unofficial piracy-focused forks"

Anbernic is undeniably one of the best retro handheld makers around, but for 3DS emulator devs like Azahar, it's flying too close to the piracy solicitation sun. In a series of posts tied to the portable maker's latest device, the clamshell RG DDS, the team has denounced decisions to use "unofficial piracy-focused forks" of the software in gameplay advertising, in turn distancing itself from the brand.
In an X thread, the Azahar Emulator team confirms, "It has come to our attention that handheld manufacturer Anbernic has been promoting their latest handheld device, the RG DDS, using unofficial piracy-focused forks of Azahar, and has been openly featuring these forks in their advertising material." The trailer in question uses Azahar Plus to run games like Pokemon Ultra Sun, Resident Evil Revelations, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, and Kirby's Blowout Blast.
The idea of an emulator team turning its back on a handheld maker for playing games with its emulator might be a head-scratcher. However, Azahar says, "After some internal discussion, we have decided that we will NOT be officially supporting this device or others from this manufacturer: Any issues or bugs related to devices from this specific manufacturer will not be investigated or resolved."
Azahar goes a step further, saying, "If you would like to stay on a device with guaranteed official support, we recommend looking for alternatives." Simply put, the developer reckons you should opt for something like the Retroid Pocket Duo. Again, some of you may feel this reaction is disproportionate, but it makes sense, since Anbernic could end up on the US Notorious Markets list alongside other ROM-loaded handhelds.
I should stress that Anbernic isn't necessaily the one selling handhelds with unauthorized ROMs included, as it's usually third-party sellers who will explicitly use the devices for piracy. That said, the portable maker is doing itself zero favors by demoing its hardware using anything Nintendo, and outright showing the world that Azahar can run Ocarina of Time right before the remake drops could place the dev team under Ninty's litigious spotlight.
Keep in mind that Azahar was born out of the back of Citra, a renowned 3DS emulator that was closed down alongside its Yuzu Switch emulator sibling following a $2.4 million settlement with Nintendo. That more than explains why devs are now treading with extreme caution, and with the Entertainment Software Association already calling Anbernic out specifically, the emulator could end up being a patsy for the new portable.
Sailing the seven seas of video game piracy has always been a fine line. In fact, the only reason players are able to play their legally owned backups on other devices at all is down to old precedents set by historic court cases (like Bleem! vs. Sony). Technically speaking, it's all still a grey area, and the last thing the scene wants is Nintendo finally bringing a party to court to set a new precedent.
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The reason Azahar should watch its back all comes down to the liability of software vs. hardware. Technically speaking, Anbernic could argue that its device isn't exclusively designed for running Nintendo 3DS games, despite looking almost exactly like the 2000s clamshell. On the other hand, emulators are more or less the tools that allow people to pirate games in the first place, meaning they are likely to face heavier legal repercussions than a handheld maker.
I've been covering the retro console and handheld scene for a long time, and I'd argue Anbernic isn't doing anything out of the ordinary with its RG DDS marketing. At the same time, Azahar is right to distance itself from anything that could be construed as piracy, even if the art of running your own game backups with enhanced resolutions and settings is more nuanced. The big N doesn't deem running its games on anything that isn't officially branded hardware legal, and that'll become a real issue as handhelds and emulators evolve.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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