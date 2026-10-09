Anbernic is double-dipping into dual-screen handhelds with a new 3DS clone

Anbernic is apparently releasing yet another clamshell handheld, and its next dual-screen device is firmly a 3DS clone. Just like all its rivals, it's missing the 3D part, but otherwise, the RG DDS will take on the likes of the Retroid Pocket Duo and Ayn Thor with "true" 3x 3DS display integer scaling and a punchy Qualcomm Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 chipset.
Dive back into dual-screens
If you're not so fussed about running more demanding 3DS romps, Anbernic already has you covered with its previously released RG DS handheld for around $100. It'll run 2000s DS outings with ease, and if you're specifically looking for a clamshell, the MagicX Zero 40 comes in at $75 and can provide a similar experience.
Revealed via a video teaser that weirdly sounds like it's narrated by Peter Serafinowicz, the Anbernic RG DDS specifically mimics the look of the 'new' Nintendo 3DS from 2014. The retro handheld almost looks exactly like the very portable that lives on my bedside table, but that's hardly surprising given Anbernic's track record with making accurate clones of iconic devices.
Don't be fooled by how similar the RG DDS looks to the last 3DS, though, as it actually boasts a larger 4.7-inch 720 x 1200 resolution display, accompanied by a 4-inch bottom 960 x720 panel. That means it's a bit larger than the handheld it's paying homage to, but the higher resolutions and Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 chip set it up for success running the portable's library with 3x scaling applied.
Going over the actual design, Anbernic has shifted a few things around. Just like the recently announced RG DS Plus, this dual-screen handheld comes with an integrated stylus, but it's firmly on the left rather than just right of centre. The headphone jack is on the right, and surprise, surprise, there's no cartridge slot, but you will find the microSD flap and USB-C port on the button along with the rest of the IO.
Within the clamshell, you'll also find two full-sized recessed thumbsticks rather than the dreaded C-pad and its weird little C-stick nub. Anbernic also uses some of the front space for buttons specific to its emulation suite and OS, like the usual home, "R", ST, and SE toggles, but up on the top right in place of the old camera nipple, apparently lives a dedicated AI button. Why? Who even knows.
Other perks include front-firing speakers, a chonky 6,000mAh battery, and a new z-axis linear vibration motor for "strong and nuanced feedback." All signs point to this being the "premium" counterpart to the RG DS Plus, and while Anbernic hasn't revealed RG DDS pricing yet, I suspect we're looking at something around the $200 line this time around. Its main job really is to undercut the Retroid Pocket Duo while delivering the same experience, and while it feels like a fierce contender, I'm going to need to see more specs like RAM and that eventual MSRP.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.