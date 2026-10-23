You can now play my favorite Resident Evil multiplayer romp for free in a web browser without a PS2, but wretched AI vibecoding could be lurking

Resident Evil Outbreak, Capcom's PS2 online multiplayer spin-off from 2003, is now playable for free in your web browser. Better still, you can even team up with friends using the original co-op mode to escape Raccoon City, and that's blowing my mind, seeing as I failed to convince my parents to buy me a PlayStation 2 Network Adapter back in my teen years. The catch? The project is allegedly vibe-coded.
Revisit Racoon City
Chances are that if you caught Zach Cregger's new take on Resident Evil, you'll be itching to revisit the games. I'd actually argue the Outbreak series shares a similar vibe to the 2026 flick, so if you're looking to play the PS2 duo, I'd either grab an OG console and a GBS-C upscaler ($90.49 at Amazon) or a handheld like the Retroid Pocket 5 (currently $219 at Amazon).
Again, you don't need a real PlayStation 2 or even a retro console emulator to play Resident Evil Outbreak or its File #2 sequel (thanks, Men's Journal). You don't even have to download patched ROMs or mess with emulators, as the series is all playable at Outbreakweb with controller support, game saves, and multiplayer rooms. Yes, you can even use a retro handheld like the Retroid Pocket 5, but your mileage will vary compared to on a beefier gaming handheld or a full-blown PC.
That all sounds marvellous, but if you've been keeping up with my retro recomp, decomp, and port coverage, you'll get why I immediately started digging for development details. Resident Evil Outbreak has been playable online using emulation for years, so I initially wasn't sure whether using AI or vibe coding a web browser version would even need to be a thing, but alas, players are sounding the alarm in X posts.
An Outbreakweb Discord server exists for reporting bugs and organizing multiplayer rooms, but questions regarding AI use remain unanswered. The project is seemingly by a developer named “Lucas”, and while not much is known about the individual or any additional devs behind the scenes, a Facebook post credits a "Lucas Gonzalez Falcon."
I should note that since there's no GitHub repository or publicly available code, it's hard to determine whether tools like Claude were used. That's an absolute pain if you're looking for a way to play PS2 games while avoiding AI projects, and it means it's up to the developer to share details so that players can make an informed decision.
Beyond vibe coding shenanigans, the Outbreakweb project also potentially has Capcom to contend with. There's a strong chance that the publisher will take action against the site just like it would with any other instance of unofficial game distribution, meaning you're probably still better off using an emulator. I'm personally planning on pitching up a real PS2 with a CRT in my living room and playing through both games in the lead-up to Halloween, and that sounds like a creepy setup; at least I'm guaranteed to be safe from the horrors of AI.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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