The SNES is seemingly getting the SuperStation FPGA treatment, and it'll even cater to console enthusiasts like me outside of the US

Retro Remake, the creators of the SuperStation PS1 console, just teased plans for a new Super Nintendo powered by FPGA. Dubbed 'Codename SSNT/SuperFPGA', the company founded by Taki Udon isn't giving too much away about its FPGA-powered SNES plans yet, but it has confirmed a design detail that instantly put a smile on my otherwise grumpy Scottish face.
In a very teasery tweet, Taki Udon shares a close-up of what looks like a SNES reset switch, accompanied by the tagline "It's time to run it back." That alone is enough to confirm the retro console maker's next FPGA system will be Super Nintendo-shaped, but whether it's an entirely new system or an add-on is still unclear.
I'm pretty sure if you've already invested in a SuperStation One, you'd prefer to simply grab some sort of add-on for your PSOne-inspired FPGA system. The teaser images suggest it will be its own unit, though, since they show what looks like a fresh reset button with a lower-profile design and an altered font. Teasing those sorts of authentic touches implies the whole get-up will aim to replicate the look of an original SNES, and the hardware homage apparently isn't sticking to a single region.
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That's right, while most companies in the retro hardware space pretend that everyone's SNES looked like a Parma Violet-themed shoebox, Retro Remake is already thinking ahead. In response to pleas not to just make it "look like a USA SNES", Taki Udon says, "Don't worry, we have all regions covered," while revealing a grey button that draws inspiration from the PAL Super Nintendo and Super Famicom.
Going back and making a modern FPGA SNES might feel like a weird choice given that Analogue already did it with the SuperNT. However, that premium remake has been out of stock for some time, so it makes sense for Retro Remake to backfill gaps in the market rather than try and take on something like the Analogue 3D with yet another way to play N64 games. I'd be lying if I said the Sega kid in me wasn't bummed out about not getting a new Genesis/Mega Drive, as calls for the 16-bit system have already been answered with an affirmative "not yet."
I'm still working on getting the SuperStation One MiSTer-based system in for testing (Taki, if you see this, I'd love to take one for a test spin!), but it's clear that Retro Remake is on a roll with releases. Last week, the company announced a $25 SuperStation Memory Card that features a built-in screen, and it performs the same Free McBoot tricks on the original PS1 and PS2 as the PSXMemcard Gen 2. I actually just acquired the latter for testing, but I'm keen to see what the SSMC specifically brings to the table.
Swing by the best retro controllers for modern pads that still boast authentic button layouts and feel.
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