The Atari 800XL is officially getting its rumored remake complete with cartridge support, and it looks more like the '80s microcomputer I use to play cursed classics

We've known retro console maker Retro Games Ltd had something in mind for the Atari 800XL since trademark applications surfaced back in May. Those plans are now official, as the company just announced a remake of the '80s microcomputer with HDMI output, a physical cartridge slot, and a full-sized keyboard.
An Atari 8-bit time capsule
The Atari 800XL remake will be fantastic for physical collectors, but if you'd rather just embrace plug-and-play convenience, the Atari 400 Mini can already run the same games for $88.84. Its size means it naturally lacks a fully functional keyboard and cartridge slot, but it does come with games built in and USB support for ROMs.
As someone with a sizable collection of 8-bit Atari cartridges, I'm already pretty hyped for THE 800XL. In a press release, PLAION describes the machine as "a faithful recreation of its best-selling 8-bit computer," which makes sense given that's what Retro Games Ltd is all about. That said, it's not quite as affordable as the Atari 400 Mini from two years ago, as the full-sized sibling will set you back $219.99 / £199.99.
That price tag is a bit yikes, especially since theAmiga 1200 remake will come in at $189.99 / £169.99. Those prices are absolutely creeping up, and I suspect the difference is the inclusion of a cartridge slot alongside 25 built-in games. I also suspect that the build quality and feel of this microcomputer will have to be a step up from previous efforts to hit the right authentic, high-end executive office notes, but I can't help but feel like this should have been a 600XL remake.
I'm going by teaser renders alone, but THE 800XL looks like it's slightly smaller than the real deal. The funny thing with that is that if they do shrink the main body in any way, you'll end up with something closer to the Atari 600XL, which released at the same time and was a smaller version with 16 KB RAM instead of 64 KB. That stopped it from running later XE games out of the box, but in the year of our lord 2026, that's not really relevant when you're using emulation.
What I'm really getting at is the slightly smaller 600XL design would have been my preference, and using the same emulation as the Atari 400 Mini would have allowed for compatibility with the entire 8-bit library anyway. Still, I get why it's specifically going for the 800XL branding, even if it's slightly odd that it's not wearing the Atari name this time around.
I love the fact it's packing a cartridge slot, but those metal 8-bit carts aren't that easy to find. I have quite a few that I use with the OG Atari 600XL, but if you're looking to run games off of a cassette tape, you're once again out of luck. This is something FPGA rivals like the Commodore 64 Ultimate cover nicely with full hardware replication, but emulation-based systems seem to always fall short (cough cough, The Spectrum, cough cough).
In any case, I welcome THE 800XL with open arms, even if its price tag is a little lofty. I love the idea of being able to badger more people to pick up games like Carnival Massacre, and it feels like this remake will hit all the unique '80s design notes while maintaining a chunk of the original hardware functionality. That doesn't mean I won't be setting high expectations for the microcomputer if/when I eventually get my hands on one for testing, as it's got a lot to prove for over $200.
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Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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