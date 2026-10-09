Hytale creator is giving the RPG's premium early access supporters 1 copy of the game for every chapter released before 1.0 "to give to friends and family"

If you're playing Hytale in early access via the premium Cursebreaker Edition, you might want to keep an eye out on your account inbox the next time a new chapter releases on the long road to 1.0.
Simon Collins-Laflamme, founder of Hytale studio Hypixel, announced on Twitter that he's giving away a single copy of the Standard Edition of Hytale early access to everyone with the fancy Cursebreaker Edition – for every time a new chapter releases until the game gets its 1.0 update, whenever that might be.
Don't believe me? Hold on, let me fetch the tweet. Ah, here it is.
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"For every Hytale early access chapter we release, Cursebreaker Edition owners will get 1 extra game copy to give away," reads a tweet from Hypixel Simon himself, who clarifies that, yes, "If we release 6 chapters before 1.0, that's 6 extra standard copies to give to friends and family!"
Still don't believe me? Think I just pulled those words straight out of my you-know-where? Wrong! I pulled them from a genuine tweet from Mr. Hytale, which I've embedded below for proof:
We're obviously having fun on this late Friday evening, but in reality, longtime Hypixel fans probably aren't terribly surprised by Simon's latest hijinks. Simon takes his work seriously, but he's also a CEO that likes to have fun, as evidenced by promotions like this one as well as his offering $15,000 to the first person who can beat a ridiculous challenge in the upcoming Out of the Breach update. And speaking of which, that update is out October 12, at which time Cursebreaker Edition players should find a code for Hytale early access in their inboxes, which they can use to spread the word.
If you, like me, are wondering who in the world to gift your potential six copies of Hytale to, well, one Twitter user asked Simon that exact question, and they received an admittedly pretty great response: "get more friends bro."
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