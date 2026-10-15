I know we haven't even had Halloween yet, but this year's Pokemon Center Christmas decorations are already making me feel festive

News
By
Published

It's an overload of Holiday cheer

A pile of presents with Pokemon products interspersed in the pile, and a fireplace visible in the background
(Image credit: Pokemon Center)

I appreciate that it's not even Halloween yet, but the Pokemon Center Christmas decorations just dropped – and they're threatening some major festive cheer up in here.

I'm the sort of guy who normally prefers to get spooky season out of the way before thinking about tinsel and jingle bells, but even my willpower is being sorely tested by this collection. Ornaments, cozy clothing, pins, and knick-knacks of all sorts have just dropped, and they're so Christmassy it's got me practically humming carols. While you can get some festively-themed Poke-goodies at Amazon and other major retailers, it pales in comparison to the full Pokemon Center Christmas lineup. These goodies are exclusive to the store, and if other merch from there is any indication, these will be of a very high quality.

Because there's quite a lot to choose from (including gear from previous years), I've rounded up my favorites here. With any luck, some of these might get folded into next month's sale; while I'm mostly going to be keeping an eye on Black Friday Pokemon card deals, I know merch like this Pokemon Center Christmas gear can enjoy some major bargains toward the end of November.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Not ready for Christmas yet? This Pokemon Halloween merch is super-effective, because it's already starting to sell out.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Smyths Toys has stock right now
    1
    Quick! Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock is back on the shelves, but these consoles are moving fast
  2. 2
    Vision star Paul Bettany says Robert Downey Jr. should have won an Oscar for playing Iron Man, but "snobbery regarding superhero movies" prevented it
  3. 3
    Minecraft updates on PlayStation and Nintendo would end, but Xbox is reportedly asking fans how they feel about greater console exclusivity for current and upcoming games like Fallout 5
  4. 4
    Valve beats Epic to the punch, updates Steam launcher 1 day before its rival claims to be "faster" thanks to AI-powered vibe coding
  5. 5
    DC Studios boss says Lanterns season 2 will happen if they can find "a worthy successor to a beloved and great first season"