I know we haven't even had Halloween yet, but this year's Pokemon Center Christmas decorations are already making me feel festive

I appreciate that it's not even Halloween yet, but the Pokemon Center Christmas decorations just dropped – and they're threatening some major festive cheer up in here.
I'm the sort of guy who normally prefers to get spooky season out of the way before thinking about tinsel and jingle bells, but even my willpower is being sorely tested by this collection. Ornaments, cozy clothing, pins, and knick-knacks of all sorts have just dropped, and they're so Christmassy it's got me practically humming carols. While you can get some festively-themed Poke-goodies at Amazon and other major retailers, it pales in comparison to the full Pokemon Center Christmas lineup. These goodies are exclusive to the store, and if other merch from there is any indication, these will be of a very high quality.
Because there's quite a lot to choose from (including gear from previous years), I've rounded up my favorites here. With any luck, some of these might get folded into next month's sale; while I'm mostly going to be keeping an eye on Black Friday Pokemon card deals, I know merch like this Pokemon Center Christmas gear can enjoy some major bargains toward the end of November.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Not ready for Christmas yet? This Pokemon Halloween merch is super-effective, because it's already starting to sell out.
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.