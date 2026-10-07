I've hunted down my fave Pokémon Prime Day deals under $50 that make for perfect gifts (or for yourself, I won't judge)

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And one above $50, because you've got to know

The text &#039;Big Savings&#039; next to an array of Pokemon merchandise.
(Image credit: Future / Lego / Pikachu Press / Popsocket / Buffalo Games)

The world of Pokémon merch is far bigger than the actual world of the franchise. That can be a problem in times like now, Prime Day, because finding good gifts and discounts can be quite a challenge. With today being the last day of Amazon's sales, the pressure is mounting.

But let's banish the pressure, because I've found an array of Pokémon gifts which are worth picking up. All but one of these cost under $50 at their reduced price (the other is still worth knowing about, given it's a first-time discount on a big gift), and won't disappoint the recipient. The discounts are all at Amazon (or its sibling site Woot), but I double-checked costs at rival retailers to make sure you're really getting the best discount.

Lego Pokémon Eevee
Save $12.14
Lego Pokémon Eevee: was $59.99 now $47.85 at Amazon

The Lego Pokémon Eevee is hitting new low prices at the moment, and Amazon has it cheaper than other retailers. Admittedly it's only by $0.05, but that's still a saving!

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Pokémon Scarlet
Save $15
Pokémon Scarlet: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Woot!

Amazon's discount sibling Woot has the most recent main-series title, Scarlet, down by $15 in a rare discount. Its sibling, Violet, is down too but not by as much. This is a Switch title but it runs on Switch 2 thanks to its backwards compatibility.

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Buffalo Games Legendary Pokémon
Save $4.02
Buffalo Games Legendary Pokémon: was $22.99 now $18.97 at Amazon

Quite a few Pokémon jigsaw puzzles are discounted. This 1,000-piecer depicting the 26 Legendary 'Mon offers one of the best discounts, as it's only a few cents off its previous best price.

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PopSockets Pikachu Phone Grip
PopSockets Pikachu Phone Grip: was $13.54 now $11.50 at Amazon

I'm a big fan of PopSockets, adhesive phone grips which makes your cell easier to hold, and several of the brand's Pokémon range are discounted. Cheapest is this Pikachu sunflower explosion which is nearly down to its lowest price.

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Pikachu Press Pokécology
Pikachu Press Pokécology : was $14.99 now $10.84 at Amazon

There are countless Pokémon books, but this one comes from The Pokémon Company's own imprint, and it's down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nature book, all about the ecology of the Pokémon, and it'd make for a great gift for a fan.

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Monopoly Pokémon Edition
Save $10
Monopoly Pokémon Edition: was $24.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

You may have heard of this 'Monopoly' game, and the Pokémon version brings some thematic spins. It's not quite at its lowest price, but getting down to $15 is still great.

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DK Pokémon Timelines
DK Pokémon Timelines: was $29.99 now $9.87 at Amazon

Another great discount on a book, this one bringing the price to $2 lower than we've seen it before, is on Pokémon Timelines. This is a guide for fans of the anime, helping you sort through the over 1,300 episodes that've aired so far.

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Lego Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball
Save $13
Lego Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball: was $199.99 now $186.99 at Amazon

While this isn't quite as stellar a saving as the Eevee set, this is actually the first discount we've seen on this large Pikachu model. So if you want a display of the most iconic 'Mon, and don't want to wait, this is the discount to go for.

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You'll also want to peruse our list of the best Pokémon games, and what you need to know about the upcoming Pokémon Wind and Waves.

Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Contributing Writer

Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.

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