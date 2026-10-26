Dragon Generations codes (October 2026) for free mastery points and respecs

With these Dragon Generations codes, you can help to reshape or improve your current character, so you can perfect it exactly the way you want to. As an RPG adventure based on Dragon Ball, you'll be tasked with hunting down Dragon Balls as you complete other quests for NPCs.
In order to reach further locations and complete more challenges quests, you'll need to level up your character in the Roblox RPG, spending Mastery Points on different skills, whichever race you choose to play. That's where these codes come in handy.
If you're looking for rewards with a wider use across all of your experiences, then we've got all of the details on the current Roblox promo codes.
All Dragon Generations codes
These are the Dragon Generations codes you can redeem right now:
MAJINRESET - Path Progress reset (Majins)
BOJACK - Path Progress reset (Bojacks)
BadBalancingSorry - 50x Mastery Points
onemoredelayLDevs - Stat Reset
As you can see from the current Dragon Generations codes, these promos grant a range of rewards, all of which revolve around character creation. Whether it's a stat reset you're after or a few more Mastery Points, these promos are what you need.
To redeem Dragon Generations codes, first open the Menu on the left-hand side of the screen. Next, click on the menu button two up from the bottom, indicated by four dots. Scroll to the bottom of this menu to find the Codes button, click this to open the codes redemption box, enter a code as it appears above, then click anywhere outside of the box to redeem your code.
Keep in mind that Dragon Generations codes are case-sensitive, so you must enter codes as you see them in our list, or simply copy and paste them to be sure.
Expired Dragon Generations codes
PATHSPART2CCPLS - Character Redesign
Dragon Generations codes expire after some time, so be sure to redeem promos as soon as you see them to avoid missing out. When codes do expire, I'll move them down here so you're not disappointed.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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