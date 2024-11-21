Here are all the Golden Joystick Awards 2024 winners

With the ceremony over, it's time to get you caught up on all of the Golden Joystick Awards 2024 winners.

The biggest winners of the night were Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and Helldivers 2. The former took home four of the seven awards it was nominated for; Best Storytelling, Best Soundtrack, and Best Leading Performer for Cloud actor Cody Christian and Best Supporting Performer for Aerith's Briana White. Meanwhile, Helldivers claimed three of its five nominations – Best Multiplayer Game, Best Game Trailer, and Console Game of the Year – as well as the coveted Critics' Choice Award. The other leading nominee, Astro Bot, claimed two prizes – Best Audio Design and Studio of the Year for Team Asobi.

The biggest prize of the night went to Black Myth: Wukong, which took home the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year prize in an astonishing result for debut console developer Game Science. The studio also claimed the prize for Best Visual Design.

When it came to indies, Balatro took home two prizes, while Another Crab's Treasure, Lethal Company, and Chained Together all claimed awards too.

The full list of all the winners in each category is as follows:

Best Audio Design - Astro Bot

Astro Bot Best Soundtrack - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth Best Storytelling - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth Best Multiplayer Game - Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Best Visual Design - Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong Best Indie Game - Balatro

Balatro Best Indie Game (Self-published) - Another Carb's Treasure

Another Carb's Treasure Studio of the Year - Team Asobi (Astro Bot)

Team Asobi (Astro Bot) Best Lead Performer - Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth)

Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth) Best Supporting Performer - Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth)

Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth) Breakthrough Award (Critics Choice) - Balatro

- Balatro Still Playing Award (Console & PC) - Minecraft

Minecraft Still Playing Award (Mobile) - Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail PC Game of the Year - Satisfactory

Satisfactory Console Game of the Year - Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Most Wanted Game - GTA 6

GTA 6 Critics' Choice Award - Helldivers 2

- Helldivers 2 Best Game Expansion - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck OLED

Steam Deck OLED Best Early Access Game - Lethal Company

Lethal Company Best Game Trailer - Helldivers 2

Streamers' Choice Award - Chained Together

Chained Together Best Game Adaptation - Fallout

Fallout Ultimate Game of the Year - Black Myth Wukong