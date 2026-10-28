Dwayne Johnson gets snapped up by a hippo and falls in love with Jack Black in new trailer for final Jumanji movie

With less than two months to wait until we see Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan in the world of Jumanji one final time, Sony Pictures has released another trailer for the upcoming threequel Jumanji: Open World.
The new clip, which you can watch below, opens with what looks like the Northern Lights circling over a snowy, festive Boston. But what is really happening is that Jumanji is colliding with the real world, releasing fierce prehistoric beasts onto the streets. To make matters worse, Spencer, his mother, his kid cousin, and a charismatic local are sucked into the game and take shape as the avatars. In the real world, civilization is under threat, but in the game, Spencer and co must face a new villain and complete the game before time runs out, as there are no extra life bars this time.
Jumanji: Open World, which will mark the end of the modern Jumanji trilogy, is set at Christmas time and will see our beloved heroes Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Johnson), Ruby Roundhouse (Gillan), Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar (Hart), and Professor Shelly Oberon (Black) as they battle the weird and wonderful characters and creatures that Jumanji has to offer.
But there's a twist this time. Real-world characters Spencer, Martha, Bethany, and Fridge are not controlling the avatars this time. Smoulder and co have new inhabitants. The official synopsis from Sony reads, "Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world."
Alex Wolff is also returning as Spencer, alongside Morgan Turner as Martha, Ser’Darius Blain as Fridge, Madison Iseman as Bethany, Nick Jonas as in-game character Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough, and Danny DeVito as Spencer's grandfather Edward.
Jumanji: Open World is directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. The franchise is based on the book Jumanji by Chris Van Allsburg, which was first brought to the screen in Joe Johnston's 1995 movie led by Robin Williams.
Jumanji 3 will arrive in theaters on Christmas Day. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies and our guide to key movie release dates.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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