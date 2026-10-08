Where to find Celeste's childhood drawings in Arc Raiders

Finding Celeste's childhood drawings in Arc Raiders will take you to three locations in Riven Tides, which is no mean feat given how dangerous the area is. Especially when you don't have a clear idea where you're going or what you're looking for. I've found all the drawing locations already though, so I can point you in the right direction and minimize the wandering about to make it all a lot easier.
Find young Celeste's room in Hotel Panorama Azzuro
The whole objective kicks off with you having to find young Celeste's room in Hotel Panorama Azzuro. That's marked on the map above, and you'll want room 213 specifically. If you take the stairs on the outside of the building, room 213 will be the first one you see when you go inside on the second floor.
Once inside, head to the cabinet by the window to inspect the map, which will add two new objectives: 'find the drawing on the roof of the third Customs House' and 'find the drawing at the Quay'.
Where to find the drawing on the roof of the third Customs House
The third Customs House is marked on the map above - the second building down going north to south of the stack of four. When you get there, head up to the roof and find this metal panel in the corner. There will be a picture you can examine to finish this objective.
Where to find the drawing at the Quay
The Quay is marked on the map above, and is one of the more obscure locations that only shows up when you zoom right in. Head to the point shown and look for two large cable spools.
There's a drawing you can inspect on one of the legs of the spool nearest the sea. Examine that and you're done. All that's left now is to extract and head back to Lance to turn the mission in for your rewards: a Lance's Mixtape backpack charm and three Sterilized Bandages.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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