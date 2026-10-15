How to beat Bullies in Arc Raiders

Bullies in Arc Raiders were added as part of the Frozen Trail update, and quickly became one of the most perniciously persistent foes that players can expect to go up against. The Bully is somewhere between the Bombardier and the Leaper, a fast-moving enemy that rapidly sprints in the player's direction, keeping up a constant barrage of shotgun blasts and grenade attacks that give little chance for retaliation or recovery. Defeating one isn't easy, even if you're well-equipped for it, but below I'll explain how to defeat Bullies, including their weak spots and weaknesses.
Bullies' weak points and weaknesses in Arc Raiders
The weak spot on Bullies in Arc Raiders are their leg joints, marked by yellow. Hitting exterior plates on the legs also makes its weak spots easier to target and gives you more options.
There's one other weak point, but not an easy one: down the barrel of the turret itself before it's about to fire. If you shoot the turret with a powerful armor-penetrating weapon just before it's about to fire, where the armor plating opens up, you can effectively stun it for a few seconds and cancel the shot it's about to make. It's hard to do, and leaves you vulnerable to attack from one of the deadliest shots in Arc Raiders if you screw it up, but it's something to keep in mind if you're caught out in the open.
Finally, the other weakness of the Bully is energy weapons, especially those with high armor penetration. These tend to do higher damage to it, shredding its armor and whittling it down. The Aphelion is especially good for this purpose, though obviously the rarity and value of energy weapons means that you're taking on a risk bringing them into combat.
Best Bully combat stategy and tips in Arc Raiders
Once you're in combat with a Bully, there are certain strategies and combat tips to keep in mind that will give you the best chance. Some require specific equipment, but others are more generalized.
Stay high up. The Bully can outrun you, but it can't climb. Firing down from rooftops or an elevated position it can't reach offers you a minimal level of safety.
Attack from small windows. Even better than height, an elevated small window makes it difficult for the Bully to hit you back. Its grenades are too wide-spread to reliably go through the window, while the shotgun gives enough warning for you to duck backwards into cover.
If you see grenades coming, run! The bully fires an arcing spread of timed explosives that cover a wide area. You have a brief pause before they go off, which you'll need to get out of their blast radius. The moment you see them coming, sprint away and wait for them to detonate.
Pin it down with equipment. The Bully's weak points can be hard to target because of the fast and erratic way it moves. Using the Showstopper or Yank Grenade can stun or hold it down long enough for you either to land some weak spot shots, or to plant a Deadline mine on its shell.
Use armor-piercing early on to break its shell. Weapons like the Hullcracker won't do huge amounts of damage to it, but like the Arc Raiders Bastions, it's got removable armor plating that'll leave it highly vulnerable to attacks from regular weapons.
Explosive can overturn it. If you're lucky, a large explosion and uneven terrain can flip the Bully onto its back. It will right itself if given enough time to thrash around, but this is a good moment to unleash hell on it.
It'll take time no matter what you do - the Bully is pretty durable - but once beaten the Bully will split into multiple pieces you can scavenge. The only unique item it drops is the Bully Fragmenter, an Epic crafting item that can be used for the level 3 Research Station, among other things.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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