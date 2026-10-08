Arc Raiders Clean hands quest guide and walkthough

Clean Hands is one of the first new Arc Raider quests in the Frozen Trail update. It requires you to climb a tower at Pendola Pass, the new map, and deliver a sundial. This map is treacherous, with frigid winds that will eat away at your health, making quests like this difficult to complete. Luckily, I'm here to help, so here’s how you can complete the Clean Hands quest in Arc Raiders.
Where to find the Nomad Camp underneath the Railyard
Your first step to completing the Clean Hands quest in Arc Raiders is to drop into Pendola Pass and head straight for the Railyard. The quest asks you to find the Nomad Camp underneath the Railyard, which is quite easy to do as soon as you come to the Railyard from the western side. Upon walking through those tunnels, your quest should update.
Next, you must search for the polluted item in the Nomad camp. This item is easy to find; simply walk up onto the platforms and search the bag on the ground beside the green barrels and the container wrapped in a blue tarp.
An Equatorial Sundial will drop after searching the bag, so make sure to pick that up and place it in your safe pocket just in case. Now, you’ll need to head west to the Old Town to bring the Equatorial Sundial to the top of the church.
Where to use the Equatorial Sundial at the church in Old Town
You’ll find the church near the very center of Old Town, and once inside, head to the very back to spot a set of winding stairs. Walk up the stairs until you find a zipline, then take the zipline up to the top of the tower.
From here, you should see an interaction spot that’ll let you hold up your Equatorial Sundial. Hold your interaction until it completes, and that’s all there is to the Clean Hands quest! Just make sure to keep the Equatorial Sundial in your safe pocket since you need to bring it back to Speranza as well.
Anyka is a freelance writer with a knack for video game guides. Having been playing games since she was 7 and publishing articles since 2020, Anyka has written for several outlets such as Dexerto, Digital Trends, and The Gamer. When she's not spending time getting scared at horror games like the Resident Evil series or honing her skills in competitive shooters like Valorant and Overwatch 2, she enjoys reading books and playing Dungeons & Dragons with her friends. Whether they're scary, cozy, strategic, or narrative-driven games, Anyka is excited to jump into any game that piques her interest and write about them, too.
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