Robert Pattinson says he's "so happy" Steven Soderbergh will complete filming on The Batman 2: "To have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great"

When GamesRadar+ caught up with Pattinson to discuss his latest release, Primetime, this weekend, the Bruce Wayne star discussed resuming production on The Batman Part II with Soderbergh behind the camera, and revealed when he's due back on set to complete principal photography.
"I am so happy he's come on to help Matt," Pattinson earnestly explains when asked how he feels about the award-winning Traffic, Erin Brockovich and Ocean's director stepping in for Reeves. "It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless.
"I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done," Pattinson continues. "So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great."
When does filming start up again? "I think they're in production already," Pattinson says. "And I'm starting in a couple of days."
In a statement, DC Studios noted it was Soderbergh who approached Reeves, offering to complete production on the movie with DC Studios' full support. Reeves, it seems, will still handle post-production duties on the movie in collaboration with Soderbergh, clarifying on social media that he is "not leaving" The Batman Part II.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
As for Pattinson, the star of Primetime, The Odyssey and The Drama is having something of a banner year after appearing in three well-received movies already in 2026, and he still has highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Dune 3 to come – something he describes as a "miracle": "To get these movies in the first place is awesome," the star tells GamesRadar+. "And for them all to be working, I'm like, 'How is this happening?'"
The Batman Part II releases in theaters on February 18, 2028. Primetime is currently playing in US theaters and arrives on digital from November 3. In the UK, Primetime releases in cinemas on October 30, with select preview screenings from October 28. For more, here's our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies still to come in 2026.
From an early age, I’ve been obsessed with movies and television, which helped shape my career in journalism. Originally from London, I moved to Los Angeles in 2006 to take a deep dive into Hollywood – and it’s been an incredible ride. For many years, I served as the Hollywood Correspondent for Total Film, but my articles have also been published in Radio Times, SFX, Digital Spy Hello, and many other outlets.