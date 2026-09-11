With Persona 6 still a total unknown, Atlus announces Persona 30th anniversary stream for this month

Atlus has announced a broadcast celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Persona series, and speculation is already rampant about whether we'll see Persona 6.
After almost 10 years since Persona 5 first released, we finally got our first look at Persona 6 earlier this year during the 2026 Summer Game Fest Xbox showcase, and we now know… pretty much as much as we did the moment Persona 5 released (I mean we all knew it would be green by process of elimination anyway). Well, that was until Steam seemingly leaked all the game's achievements, but as for official news, we don't know much.
That being said, the game is rumored to release sometime next year, backed by confirmation of a PS5 physical copy, which puts it before the January 2028 cutoff Sony gave before abandoning discs. Not to mention an M rating, which typically implies a game isn't too far off.
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Atlus has announced that it'll be hosting a Persona 30th anniversary celebration stream on September 20, 2026, featuring guest appearances by actors and musicians from the series' past, as well as Persona series producer Kazuhisa Wada, with discussions, live performances, and merch announcements confirmed.
Naturally, everyone is wondering whether Persona 6 will make an appearance, but few are hopeful. A Resetera thread about the event included a poll, in which only 20% of respondents believe we'll see Persona 6 gameplay, with the rest being somewhat realistic. One response reads "I want to vote for gameplay, but I know in my heart it won't happen," while another adds "You'll get Atlus/Persona branded soap, and you'll like it."
Elsewhere, others generally agree that Persona 6 won't be shown at all until after Persona 4: Golden releases. This would somewhat match the releases Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor ReFantazio, which released the same year in 2024, with the latter not getting much in terms of trailers until after the Persona 3 remake was released.
Persona 4 Revival is the best-looking Persona to date, and after 1 hour playing, I'm already desperate to return to Inaba.
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