I didn't think it could be done, but Super Meat Boy 3D's Steam next fest demo proves Team Meat's masocore platformer translates to 3D shockingly well

Mr Meaty returns

Super Meat Boy 3D screenshot showing the titular character in the air
(Image credit: Team Meat)

My Steam Next Fest demo of choice has been Super Meat Boy 3D, which is a concept I never expected would work out.

Before making two of the best roguelikes of all time in The Binding of Isaac and Mewgenics, Edmund McMillen was known for creating Super Meat Boy alongside Tommy Refenes, a platformer that helped popularize the "masocore" subgenre, even if it has roots in Mario hacks and the likes of I Wanna Be the Guy and the game's flash predecessor Meat Boy. McMillen has since left Team Meat, but Super Meat Boy persists as the studio has continued the franchise.

In fact, my only real gripe with the demo is that the animation – specifically the ones at the end of each level – are a bit awkward. But that's hardly a dealbreaker when this feels like a natural extension of Super Meat Boy's gameplay and a proper follow up to the game in a way the disappointing auto-runner Super Meat Boy Forever failed to capture.

