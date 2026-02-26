"I had been torn apart from the despair of realizing I needed money to make video games," reads a tiny part of the comically long name of this roguelike's Steam publisher, which makes a compelling pitch with "Devil May Cry meets Ace Combat"

I stumbled onto a new Steam page because of the extremely long name of its publisher, but stayed for the merging of two of the sickest games known to man.

Finding games on Steam is rough. There's so much AI slop flooding the marketplace – which has made this Steam Next Fest in particular a tough one to deal with at times – so it's becoming increasingly hard for games to stand out, especially without backing from a big publisher. But I spotted a game called Delivery Must Complete the other day from a different kind of big publisher, the big in this case being its name.

The publisher in question is: "It was a dark night after a storm and I had been torn apart from the despair of realizing I needed money to make video games. In my depression, I gazed upon a pristine pool of water on the sidewalk and a beautiful expression gazed back; every inch of his beauty encapsulated in the tiny portal to the realm blessed by his mortal presence. He pulled out his phone with grace and I followed suit - logging onto my bank account and showing that I had money saved up. With his delicate finger he pointed at the number written on the savings account. 'This is our budget for the game', his silk-like voice rang. And thus, through his sheer wisdom, the funding for the game was secured. Despite never seeing that absolute sage of a man ever again, I still consider him and his insight into the solution for my troubles deeply integral to the development of this game, and thus, he, in spirit, is my publisher."

Not only a great publisher name, but a great way for me to hit my minimum wordcount on this article.

Gimmicky or not, I'm very glad to have run into it, given that the elevator pitch is "Devil May Cry meets Ace Combat," which is a shorter way of saying "the two coolest series of all time are having a roguelike baby. The Steam page even mentions parries, which I have no clue how you would do with a fighter jet. But I love a good parry, so who cares?

Ace Combat is already one of the most over-the-top series of all time as is, and adding a Devil May Cry-like rating system is a moment of "I didn't know I needed this" if I ever saw one. Even the name Delivery Must Complete is a nod to Capcom's classic action game.

If anything, the biggest problem is that it isn't a part of Steam Next Fest this time around, because even from the little bits of gameplay on the page, I'm already hooked.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors