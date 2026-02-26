"I had been torn apart from the despair of realizing I needed money to make video games," reads a tiny part of the comically long name of this roguelike's Steam publisher, which makes a compelling pitch with "Devil May Cry meets Ace Combat"

The two coolest series' of all time crossing over is a novel concept for sure

I stumbled onto a new Steam page because of the extremely long name of its publisher, but stayed for the merging of two of the sickest games known to man.

Finding games on Steam is rough. There's so much AI slop flooding the marketplace – which has made this Steam Next Fest in particular a tough one to deal with at times – so it's becoming increasingly hard for games to stand out, especially without backing from a big publisher. But I spotted a game called Delivery Must Complete the other day from a different kind of big publisher, the big in this case being its name.

