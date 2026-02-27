Locked in Game Boy jail for 27 years, the wholesome platformer that led to lewd N64 classic Conker's Bad Fur Day is making a comeback on a $70 retro handheld

Rare is partnering with retro games brand Evercade on the Super Pocket Rare Edition: an old-school handheld console that looks like a Game Boy and includes 14 classics preloaded onto the machine, including the surprisingly wholesome game that eventually led to lewd-as-heck platformer Conker's Bad Fur Day.

The Super Pocket Rare Edition comes from one of the best retro handheld makers around and essentially lets you carry a selection of retro Rare games in your literal pocket for the modest price of $70/£50 or one modern AAA game, available June 30.

And while one of the best platformers of all time in Banjo-Kazooie headlines the selection, what sticks out to me the most is a little something called Conker's Pocket Tales, a game that's been stuck on the Game Boy for 27 years and didn't even see the light of day in Rare Replay, the iconic developer's celebratory 30-game collection.

Conker's Pocket Tales is notable for actually being the first game in the series, having come out a few years before the orange squirrel became a bad-mouthed, hungover mascot in Conker's Bad Fur Day. Considering the fact that the series is even today remembered for its poop-based bosses and big-bosomed sunflowers, it might surprise you to learn that Conker's Pocket Tales was a strictly family-friendly affair.

The 13 other titles on the Super Pocket stretch back 40 years to Rare's time as a computer game developer, as well as games made during its acclaimed stint as a Nintendo hitmaker. You can check out the handheld here or order it on Amazon.

Here's the full list of games built into the Super Pocket Rare Edition:

Atic-Atac (1983)

Jetpac (1983)

Lunar Jetman (1983)

Knight Lore (1984)

Gunfright (1985)

Slalom (1986)

Cobra Triangle (1989)

Snake Rattle'N'Roll (1990)

Solar Jetman (1990)

Battletoads (1991)

R.C. Pro-Am 2 (1992)

Battletoads In Battlemaniacs (1993)

Banjo-Kazooie (1998)

Conker's Pocket Tales (1999)

Last time I wrote about the miserable squirrel, it was because pop star Doja Cat put him in front of more eyeballs than he's ever been used to via a delightful Halloween costume. Maybe next time it'll be for a new game, fingers crossed.

