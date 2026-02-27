Locked in Game Boy jail for 27 years, the wholesome platformer that led to lewd N64 classic Conker's Bad Fur Day is making a comeback on a $70 retro handheld

Alongside 13 other games from iconic developer Rare

Rare is partnering with retro games brand Evercade on the Super Pocket Rare Edition: an old-school handheld console that looks like a Game Boy and includes 14 classics preloaded onto the machine, including the surprisingly wholesome game that eventually led to lewd-as-heck platformer Conker's Bad Fur Day.

The Super Pocket Rare Edition comes from one of the best retro handheld makers around and essentially lets you carry a selection of retro Rare games in your literal pocket for the modest price of $70/£50 or one modern AAA game, available June 30.

  • Atic-Atac (1983)
  • Jetpac (1983)
  • Lunar Jetman (1983)
  • Knight Lore (1984)
  • Gunfright (1985)
  • Slalom (1986)
  • Cobra Triangle (1989)
  • Snake Rattle'N'Roll (1990)
  • Solar Jetman (1990)
  • Battletoads (1991)
  • R.C. Pro-Am 2 (1992)
  • Battletoads In Battlemaniacs (1993)
  • Banjo-Kazooie (1998)
  • Conker's Pocket Tales (1999)

Last time I wrote about the miserable squirrel, it was because pop star Doja Cat put him in front of more eyeballs than he's ever been used to via a delightful Halloween costume. Maybe next time it'll be for a new game, fingers crossed.

For now, check out the very best N64 games of all time.

