Banjo-Kazooie composer says "like 3 companies" have pitched a new entry in the series, but "Rare just typically say no to everything"

Banjo-Kazooie composer Grant Kirkhope says he'd still love to work on the series, but pitches for its return have been turned down over the years.
Banjo-Kazooie is probably the game series with the biggest being dead to huge fanbase ratio (that or Mother). It's coming up on two decades since Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts, which divided fans for not being a platformer despite being a great game in its own right. So, for most, it's been closer to 25 years since the last Banjo-Kazooie game, and despite appearances in Super Smash Bros. and re-releases of the original games, it doesn't look like there's much going on with the series.
Speaking to FRVR, Kirkhope reckons the chances of a return are higher than they've been in some time, saying "I used to always say there's zero chance of another Banjo-Kazooie game and right now I feel there's a slight chance." And that if such a game were to happen, he'd "absolutely" want to be involved in it. Kirkhope previously returned to create a new arrangement of his music for the duo's Smash Bros. appearance in 2019.
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Kirkhope notes that the lack of a new Banjo isn't down to a lack of interest, at least outside of Rare itself. He explains that he knows of "like three companies" that have pitched to either Microsoft or Rare "about making another Banjo-Kazooie game, and I don't think anyone was successful." Kirkhope claims "Rare just typically say no to everything," saying that the likes of cartoons were rejected by the company over the years.
As for who could make a new Banjo game, Kirkhope says "Rare would never do it because they're too busy," but reckons the developers of Bradley the Badger – which he is composing the music for – Day 4 Night Studios, would be a good fit for the job. Spyro developer Toys For Bob is also reportedly interested in taking on the franchise, however it is currently working on Spyro: A Realm Beyond.
New Banjo-Kazooie releases are "native ports," so devs could add cut content and "bonus features" to the N64 classics.
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