Harry Potter goes to Hogwarts and faces the Sorting Hat in new trailer for the HBO show, and it all feels very familiar

A new trailer for HBO's Harry Potter TV show has landed, and it's seriously reminding us of the movies.
In the footage, which you can watch above, Harry, Ron, and Hermione take the Hogwarts Express to their first year at Hogwarts. Harry faces the Sorting Hat, whispering "not Slytherin, not Slytherin," and we get teases of Quidditch, feasts in the Great Hall, the ogre fight in the bathroom, and the Philosopher's Stone itself.
In short, it all looks very familiar if you've seen the original movies, right down to the set and costume design.
The first season of the show arrives this Christmas, and it will tell the story of the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (released as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the US).
Season 2 is already filming; however, don't expect to see it any time soon. "For some of the bigger shows like Harry Potter or House of the Dragon, or The Last of Us, huge world-building shows, it would be nice to have those on an annual basis," HBO boss Casey Bloys has said previously. "But from a production point of view, it’s just not possible."
The second season will adapt the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, with a further season per book planned to take us through 10 years (even though there are only seven books).
The Harry Potter TV show arrives on December 25. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming TV shows for everything else the year has in store.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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