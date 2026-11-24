The GTA 6 Declasse Vamos is a stunning pillarbox red muscle car that Moses wants you to pick up for him as one of the many side quests available in GTA 6. While some of Moses' targets are easy in-and-out type situations, others are a little trickier, and the Declasse Vamos heist, located just north of Grayson in South West Lummox County, is one of them.
The GTA 6 Declasse Vamos itself is located in a locked garage next to a very interesting shack whose owners apparently love stealing a road signs. This is your hint to finding the garage door code, though it's not as hard as the mess of signs might make you think, as I'll share below.
How to find the Declasse Vamos garage code
The code for the garage in which you'll find the GTA 6 Declasse Vamos is 2727, as you can see on a couple of small tin signs mounted on the interior walls of the shack.
The entire building is covered floor to ceiling in metal signs, but if you have a good look around, there are at least two on the walls that feature this four-digit code, indicating that this is the number you need to gain access to the Declasse Vamos.
There are two residents here who'll be standing in your way, but now you've got the code, you could just stealth straight to the garage door, as this code is the same for everyone, unlike some of the GTA 6 safe codes. If you want to complete the mission yourself fully, though, you can knock out or kill the NPCs before entering the house and finding the code. As ever, there are a few items to pick up here, too, but it's not much.
For help on getting hold of some other GTA 6 cars, check out my guides on the GTA 6 Fast and Furious car, inspired by Paul Walker's (Brian O'Conner's) Mitsubishi Eclipse, the BF Bandito, which is another of Moses' targets, and Vanessa's Pink Porsche, the Growler, which is a secret find you can keep for yourself or sell on.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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