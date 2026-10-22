Marvel's Wolverine beat NBA 2K27 as a PS5 top-seller in US and Europe despite mixed reviews

Off the back of Insomniac's three Spider-Man games, the critical response to Marvel's Wolverine is decidedly mixed. That didn't stop people from picking up the mutant action game, however, as it topped the PlayStation 5 charts for September.
Sony's just released the top-selling digital games across the US, Canada and Europe on PlayStation systems for September. There are a few obvious pulls, such as the sports games FC 27 and the new NBA release, and Halloween: The Game, which came out just in time for the namesake holiday. Almost all of them have been trumped by Wolverine.
The X-Men's coolest character (don't at me) is comfortably atop the list for digital sales in the United States and Canada. It outdoes both FC 27 and NBA 2K27, an impressive feat given the gigantic install bases for those series.
In fourth, you have Michael Myers in Haddonfield for the asymmetrical multiplayer game Halloween, and The Blood of Dawnwalker, the new historical horror RPG from Rebel Wolves. Over on the European side of things, Wolvie is down to second, behind FC 27 - it's hard to top a major football game over this side of the pond. You've got the Premiership, the Bundesliga, LaLiga, and all the other big national leagues across the continent, each with a fervent fanbase.
The Blood of Dawnwalker and Halloween are in the next two spots, and then GTA 5 sits at fifth. The perennial. A truly unstoppable game since it first arrived back in 2013. At this rate, I'm not even sure GTA 6 will slow it down much. Yes, that's the newer, bigger, better game, but Grand Theft Auto 5 will be even cheaper, making it even more appealing to anyone who doesn't already have it.
Regardless, whatever you may think of Marvel's Wolverine, the game appears to have done fine business for all involved. Never count Logan out, even if his latest outing occasionally plays itself.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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