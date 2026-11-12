Tarantino fired one Inglourious Basterds star for a "terrible" table read, but eventually hired them back: "She did a wonderful job"

News
By
Published

Tarantino gets candid on table read issues in a new book

new netflix Inglorious Basterds
(Image credit: Universal)
0

Quentin Tarantino revealed he once fired one of his Inglourious Basterds lead actors after a "terrible" table read.

In an excerpt from Jay Glennie's The Making of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (via People), the director said Mélanie Laurent – who played cinema owner Shosanna in the 2009 film – didn't make a good first impression.

"Mélanie Laurent’s table read was terrible," Tarantino recalled, adding, "it wasn’t good enough to be terrible."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Tarantino wrote of the experience, "A table read with the whole cast is so exciting and so important to me. Well, Mélanie was terrible, so I fired her."

Of course, that wasn't the end for the French actor. Laurent said she was ill and would wait to read again for Tarantino – who agreed to "turn the clock" back across multiple days of rehearsals.

Some on Inglourious Basterds weren't so lucky, however. Tarantino said Isabelle Huppert was replaced by Maggie Cheung for a role that was ultimately cut after missing the table read entirely.

On chopping and changing actors prior to filming, Tarantino remarked, “I have fired actors in the past. If it’s not right, it is not right. I don’t owe them shit. I owe my film the best actors I can find. Period.”

Inglourious Basterds stands as one of Tarantino's most iconic, and instantly quotable, movies. Starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, and Michael Fassbender, follows an alt-history revolution against Nazi leadership in 1940s France.

Next up from Tarantino is new play The Popinjay Cavalier, starring Sacha Baron Cohen. The production is set to debut in London's West End from February 2027. The wait, then, for the director's 10th – and possibly final – film goes on.

For more, we have our ranking of the best Quentin Tarantino movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The cheapest bundle Elgato is offering gets you a capture card and a 1TB SSD for $554.98, and $499 if you&#039;re a Twitch partner
    1
    Elgato, Corsair, and Twitch team up with a bundle to help you stream GTA 6 console gameplay
  2. 2
    VisionQuest showrunner wanted a Tony Stark voice cameo from RDJ, but remembered they were on a "television budget"
  3. 3
    Struggling The Witcher multiplayer project lands Baldur's Gate 3 writer
  4. 4
    Chris Pratt said he spoke to James Gunn about how he "could potentially fit" into the DCU before he was ousted
  5. 5
    Nvidia firing CEO Jensen Huang "would be an Apple firing Steve Jobs level of idiocy," Epic boss says