Bey Rivals codes (November 2026) for Spins, Tickets, and more

You'll want to keep up to date with the latest Bey Rivals codes if you want to unlock the most powerful Beys and upgrade the ones you already have. The thrilling real-life Beyblade toy is experiencing a resurgence right now, and it's leaking into the virtual world as well thanks to Bey-inspired Roblox experiences.
In Bey Rivals, you'll collect your own Beys which you'll pit against opponents' own spinning toys in a bid to find out who is best. Unlike real-life Beyblades, you even have some degree of control over your Bey, can unleash devastating attacks, and you can defend yourself against your opponents' hits. The better your Bey, the better your chances and the better your attacks - so here's the latest Bey Rivals codes to help you boost your collection.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Bey Rivals codes
These are the Bey Rivals codes you can redeem right now:
PARRYFIX - 30,000x Bey Points, 10x Tickets new!
LESSLAG - 25,000x Bey Points, 10x Spin Tickets new!
Bey Rivals codes are pretty generous and tend to grant a range of rewards, but usually they're all something to do with rolling for new Beys. Spin Tickets, Bey Points, and Lucky Spins can all be used to equip yourself with new and improved gear.
These promos aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to ensure spelling is correct, but you can always copy and paste from the list above if you're on the same device.
To redeem Bey Rivals codes, select the Shop button from the main menu on the left-hand side of the screen and then hit the Codes tab at the top. Enter your code into the Type a Code... box and click Redeem to claim your gifts.
Before redeeming your first codes, you must join the BBR Productions group on Roblox, but you'll be given a prompt to do this when you try to redeem codes if you haven't already.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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