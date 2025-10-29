James Gunn will stay on as head of DC Studios if Paramount buys Warner Bros

It looks like DC Studios will be safe if Paramount does end up buying Warner Bros., as the Paramount boss says he'll keep James Gunn and Peter Safran on as DC's co-CEOs.

If the merger goes through, Paramount's CEO and controlling shareholder, David Ellison, wants to keep the creative teams of both Paramount and Warner Bros and all it owns, including DC Studios, as reported by Bloomberg. Ellison is the founder of Skydance Media, which merged with Paramount in August.

