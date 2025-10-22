Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO, DC Studios and more, is reportedly up for sale

News
By published

The company also owns the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings franchises

David Corenswet as Superman
(Image credit: DC Studios)

US media conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly considering selling up shop, which has attracted the attention of many potential buyers.

According to many sources, shares in Warner Bros. Discovery have jumped 11% since the announcement was made, and the company has already received bids from "multiple parties."

See more Movies News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.