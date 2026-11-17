Dragon Quest has pressed on following the death of Dragon Ball icon Akira Toriyama, who served as the 40-year-old RPG series' character and monster designer – but the use of the manga legend's art style after his passing is now proving controversial.
Square Enix recently lifted the veil on a new mobile entry, dubbed "Dragon Quest Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle," sparking online discussions about the continued use of Toriyama's aesthetic in Dragon Quest games.
From comments on how faithful things look (or don't look) now to the designer's own art to worries that this isn't the correct way to carry on his legacy, it's been… a lot. And it's reaching fellow developers themselves.
Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda is one such dev, sharing his thoughts on the controversy in a new blog post (as translated by Automaton).
"The Dragon Quest RPG: The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle illustrations in Akira Toriyama-san's style have been a hot topic recently," he writes, "but I think this kind of approach isn't good for the artist, or Toriyama-san's fans, or even the late Toriyama-san himself."
According to Mitsuda, Square Enix should wrap up the Dragon Quest series and allow Yuji Horii to start fresh with something entirely new.
"Since it's pretty much impossible to create anything truly new no matter how much you try, I feel like it would be best to retire the Dragon Quest series and let Horii-san create a brand-new RPG," he admits, going on to share his love for Dragon Quest – a title that's stood the test of time since 1986.
Its effect on the world, both developers and fans alike, is undeniable – but I get where Mitsuda is coming from. It might finally be time to close the book on Dragon Quest and see what else Horii has to offer, perhaps in an entirely new style that incorporates the genius of other artists.
Regardless, I'd say Toriyama's influence will live on in some way or another… It's almost impossible for it not to.
Searching for something to look forward to yourself? Browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond for more.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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