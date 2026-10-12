Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii continues his love affair with AI slop as he releases a new game he generated in 30 minutes

News
By
Published

Just keep the slop out of Dragon Quest 12, please

A Dragon Quest Slime enemy with a shocked expression in a screenshot from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate&#039;s Hero reveal trailer.
(Image credit: Nintendo, Square Enix)

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii is touting his new game which he claims took him about 30 minutes to make using generative AI.

Despite being one of the most prolific game creators of all time, the Dragon Quest creator has fallen head over heels for the slop machine like your elderly uncle on Facebook. Developers like Hideo Kojima have spoken critically about using it as a replacement for creative aspects of game development, but Square Enix is working with Google on a chatbot for Dragon Quest 10, and Horii has generally been very positive about the tech, claiming it can make JRPG characters "feel even more human" and claiming that the tech known for hallucinating info "hardly ever makes things up."

And now, Horii has released a new 'game' titled Interrogation Room Komiya (via VGC). The developer went to Twitter recalling the development of his 1983 adventure game The Portopia Serial Murder Case – a game which he wrote, programmed and created art for all by himself – while now, he can just write some words into the machine, allowing him to make something in about 30 minutes.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Of course, the question is whether Horii's enthusiasm for the tech will carry over into Dragon Quest 12, which has been in what could be described as development hell, given that the entire concept was reworked and development was restarted. The game is confirmed to have artwork and characters from Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama and series composer Koichi Sugiyama, both of whom have passed away since the 12th entry was announced.

I'm a creature-collecting sicko, and going hands-on with Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World made me realize how much I've been missing out on this spin-off.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Clayface is 80% behind Supergirl
    1
    Clayface pre-sales are the DCU's lowest yet – but it could still be a success
  2. 2
    Vision star Paul Bettany refuses to confirm Avengers: Doomsday casting: "That's for Kevin Feige to decide"
  3. 3
    As Arc Raiders sees Steam player count surge to 185,000 for the first time in 7 months, Embark dev knows it "won't last forever"
  4. 4
    This tiny E-ink Game Boy can run games at 30fps and docks into a NES controller, and it has sold me on the idea of paper screen portables
  5. 5
    Despite new GTA 6 leaks, Cyberleek's cryptocurrency remains over $20 million short of its goal amid threats to release Rockstar's next game early