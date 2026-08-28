GTA 6 already confirmed the first GTA Online character to return, and their glow up for Rockstar's sequel is mind-blowing

We may not know much about Rockstar's plans for GTA Online in the wake of GTA 6, but the two worlds are already crossing over. The first character to make the jump from the crime MMO to the latest mainline installment is Valentina, revealed during the GTA 6 extended look showcase.
If you don't immediately recognize her, that might be because she was only a minor GTA Online character introduced to its universe in 2025, as part of the game's Money Fronts DLC.
In GTA Online, you only see Valentina in passing when you go to meet Mr. Faber, while she's telling someone on the phone she's around for just 24 hours.
Valentina seems to have a bigger role in GTA 6 based on the extended look we got, in which she gives Jason and Lucia jobs as bodyguards during a swanky event for Megamundo, a Spanish-language TV network. If she's handing out main missions, it's possible she'll be a recurring character in some capacity – though this is a big game, and you might not run into her often.
Fans have been comparing how Valentina looks in GTA Online versus her upgrade in the new mainline sequel, and it's quite the step up. Her features are considerably more defined, including around the birthmarks on her face. These minor details have long been where Rockstar truly shines as a studio.
I would consider her inclusion in Netflix's extended preview a harbinger of more reveals. Keep an eye on everyone you meet if you're hanging around GTA Online these days, because you might be about to see them get a serious glow-up, too.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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