All Elden Ring Torrent skins and where to find them

There are Torrent skins in Elden Ring thanks to the Tarnished Edition. Three new looks for your spectral steed: Tree Sentinel, Carian Silver and Funereal Night. However, knowing where to find them is the challenge as, like with the new Elder Ring Weapons and armor, it's all just out in the world waiting for you to stumble on it. Or you can read this guide where I've already got all the info and can point you in the right direction. So let's get started and make our cow horse the pretty princess they deserve to be.
Torrent Tree Sentinel skin
The Torrent Tree Sentinel skin styles them in the look of everyone's favorite 'I'll come back later' boss. To get it you just need to head to the Godrick the Grafted Site of Grace at Stormveil Castle, and head into the throne room. Take the door on the right and you'll find a chest in the room you can loot to get it.
Torrent Carian Silver skin
The Carian Silver skin gives Torrent a little royal rizz, mirroring some of the delicate white fabrics and silver filigree of Ranni the Witch, Lunar Princess and daughter of Rennala and Radagon. You can get it from a chest in the same room as the Ranni's Rise Site of Grace.
Torrent Funereal Night skin
If you really want to prove it's not a phase you can goth Torrent up with the Funereal Night skin, catching the look of the Night's Cavalry - the optional bosses that only come out after dark.
To get this skin head to the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace and head to the ringed area here:
When you get there, look for some stairs to the east leading up to some giant gravestones. At the top, head south and look for a collection of swords stuck in the ground. There will be one just to the side you can loot to get this skin.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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