Death Stranding movie director is location scouting and it already looks perfect

Death Stranding movie director Michael Sarnoski has revealed he has started location scouting for the upcoming A24 adaptation.
On Instagram, Sarnoski – draped in a Death Stranding t-shirt – posted a selfie of his current setting: the rocky landscape of Iceland.
In another video, saved for posterity and posted on Twitter, you can see how perfect the location is – perfectly resembling the harsh terrain and stunning vistas Sam Porter Bridges had to overcome across two Death Stranding games.
Sarnoski's global travels would indicate he has now finished writing the script. As of this past June, he told IGN, "I'm writing the script right now and hopefully almost done with that and really excited to dive into it."
The director, best known for helming Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One, added, "We're working on some revisions together, and they all seem super excited and happy with it. Kojima has been really generous in letting me play in his world but letting me tell a story with my own characters and my own sort of corner of this world, but keeping it honest to the game and doing something that fans will really like."
The first two Death Stranding games focused first on Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) and his attempts to reconnect America after an apocalyptic event and, then, traversing the plains of Australia on a group mission to open a new 'Plate Gate.'
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Creator Hideo Kojima himself stated he wouldn't be too involved in the creative process. Besides, he's likely busy – with two games, O.D. and Physint, currently in development.
No casting or release date has yet been announced for the Death Stranding movie.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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