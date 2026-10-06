Hideo Kojima teases future cameos in a "big live-action movie" and a "major anime title"

Hideo Kojima has confirmed he has more cameo appearances on the way in major movies and anime series.
"I already shot a few other things," Kojima said on the return of radio show KOJI10 while discussing his cameos in Japanese crime drama Vivant (sans beard) as Commissioner Watanuki and in the Japanese dub of Zootopia 2 as Officer Molebrandt.
"Directors and others have asked me to [appear]. One is a big live-action movie and [the other] is a major anime title."
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On top of that, Kojima, who is already a busy bee with upcoming titles Physint and O.D., says he has dialogue in another project, as well as a cameo appearance in an unnamed game.
"I don't like playing myself. That happens a lot," Kojima admitted of his acting side hustle. "I'd rather play a detective or something."
Away from his work in front of the camera, Kojima continues to develop multiple titles at Kojima Productions.
One of those, Physint, has undergone some major changes in recent weeks after the title was picked up by Xbox amid its cancellation over at PlayStation. The game, set to be an espionage title in the mold of Metal Gear Solid and starring Bill Skarsgård, reportedly had deadline and budget issues. Kojima Productions later released a statement describing the report as "unsubstantiated speculation."
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His other title, O.D., is a little more under wraps. "This time, I don't want to reveal much," Kojima said later on in the KOJI10 show.
For more, check out our guides on upcoming Xbox Series X games and new PS5 games.