Hideo Kojima teases future cameos in a "big live-action movie" and a "major anime title"

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Hideo Kojima is back in front of the camera

Hideo Kojima
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Hideo Kojima has confirmed he has more cameo appearances on the way in major movies and anime series.

"I already shot a few other things," Kojima said on the return of radio show KOJI10 while discussing his cameos in Japanese crime drama Vivant (sans beard) as Commissioner Watanuki and in the Japanese dub of Zootopia 2 as Officer Molebrandt.

"Directors and others have asked me to [appear]. One is a big live-action movie and [the other] is a major anime title."

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On top of that, Kojima, who is already a busy bee with upcoming titles Physint and O.D., says he has dialogue in another project, as well as a cameo appearance in an unnamed game.

"I don't like playing myself. That happens a lot," Kojima admitted of his acting side hustle. "I'd rather play a detective or something."

Away from his work in front of the camera, Kojima continues to develop multiple titles at Kojima Productions.

One of those, Physint, has undergone some major changes in recent weeks after the title was picked up by Xbox amid its cancellation over at PlayStation. The game, set to be an espionage title in the mold of Metal Gear Solid and starring Bill Skarsgård, reportedly had deadline and budget issues. Kojima Productions later released a statement describing the report as "unsubstantiated speculation."

His other title, O.D., is a little more under wraps. "This time, I don't want to reveal much," Kojima said later on in the KOJI10 show.

For more, check out our guides on upcoming Xbox Series X games and new PS5 games.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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