Why is Hideo Kojima so quiet about OD? "This time I don't want to reveal much," says Metal Gear and Death Stranding mastermind

Hideo Kojima says that even though we haven't really heard much about his upcoming horror game OD, that doesn't mean that he isn't working on it.
Speaking on a new episode of his radio show Koji10, Kojima notes that the first in the duo of upcoming Hideo Kojima games, OD, is "still a mystery." However, he says that despite the lack of updates since it was first announced back in 2023, "this doesn't mean we haven't made the game. I want to keep quiet and release it."
Kojima acknowledges that a lack of promotion is "unusual for me," adding, "I normally put out teaser after teaser. This time I don't want to reveal much."
Later in the show, Kojima reiterates that the Screen Actors Guild strikes lasted about a year and thus had an effect on the development of the game, but that "we've been shooting since June and will continue through the end of the year," with automated dialogue replacement (dubbing) work carrying over into 2027.
Kojima says "the shoot is going well" and that "we're developing the game while we shoot." However, from the sounds of things, development didn't pause entirely for the SAG strike, as Kojima explains, "we'd been using stand-ins until now. For the temporary version." He adds that the stand in performances are "a lot of work" to replace.
Kojima also speaks about Udo Kier who was set to star in the game, who passed away at the age of 81 last year, saying he "had really looked forward to the project." He doesn't mention whether the work he did do for the game will be retained, but notes that he participated in a "three-day scan" with co-star Hunter Schafer.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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