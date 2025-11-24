Hideo Kojima pays tribute to veteran actor Udo Kier, who appeared in over 200 movies and featured in upcoming project OD before passing away: "He was truly an 'icon' of his time"

Veteran actor Udo Kier, who has appeared in over 200 films including Flesh for Frankenstein, Blade, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, as well as video game roles in Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and his upcoming appearance in OD, has passed away aged 81.

Kier is set to star in the upcoming Hideo Kojima game OD alongside Hunter Schafer and Sofia Lillis. Kojima pays tribute to the actor on Twitter, saying: "I'm at a loss for words. It all happened far too suddenly. Because of the strike, we weren't able to shoot 'OD' for a long time and we were forced to reschedule to next year. Even during that time, Udo and I exchanged emails frequently."

I’m at a loss for words. It all happened far too suddenly.Because of the strike, we weren’t able to shoot “OD” for a long time, and we were forced to reschedule to next year. Even during that time, Udo and I exchanged emails frequently. We stayed in close contact. When we met in… pic.twitter.com/aRpP1i38CENovember 24, 2025

Kojima continues: "When we met in Milan at the end of September , he told me how much he was looking forward to the shoot starting up again next year. He was full of energy then too, making me laugh with his usual 'Udo-isms.'" The OD director adds, "Udo wasn't just an actor. He was truly an 'icon' of his time. We've lost a great 'icon.' There will never be another like him. Udo, rest in peace. I will never forget you."

It's currently unclear how much of Kier's role in OD was completed before his passing. Given he was a major part of the game's announcement back at The Game Awards in 2023, and the game has been in development for some time, given that footage leaked over a year before its official announcement, a good amount of the work is likely already done.

Meanwhile, Metal Gear Solid's Snake actor David Hayter choose to pay tribute by recalling his meeting with the actor in what is perhaps a perfect eulogy for such an icon. In a tweet, Hayter says , "Udo Kier hit on me when we were both auditioning for KILLING ZOE. I was very flattered."