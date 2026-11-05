It's The Odyssey all over again as Hunger Games fans worry what they will miss if they don't see Sunrise on the Reaping in IMAX

Over on Twitter, IMAX Downtown Indiana teased the expanded aspect ratio, showing fans what to expect if they see the prequel movie on the biggest screen possible. However, it looks like most of the wider scenes take place in the arena, meaning fans who don't have access to an IMAX cinema will miss out on some of the action.
"Our place doesn’t have IMAX," said one disappointed fan, and another added, "The difference between a regular screen and IMAX is totally insane." However, one eagle-eyed fan spotted that a key death takes place in the background, right under the IMAX boundary. We don't want to spoil the story for those who haven't read the book, so we won't reveal whose death is shown, but it might mean that regular cinema-goers will miss out on this.
Sunrise on the Reaping is the first film in the franchise to have been filmed for IMAX. According to IMAX, it features over 45 minutes of footage filmed in 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio. It is thought that the ratio will change as the tributes rise up into the arena, just as the screen widened slightly in the 2013 sequel The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
Set 24 years before the first film, Sunrise on the Reaping follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he is drafted into the 50th Hunger Games, where the game makers send in twice as many players as usual to mark the second Quarter Quell. We first met Haymitch, played by Woody Harrelson, as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark's mentor in the original saga. Excitingly, the new movie features a cameo from Katniss and Peeta stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other most exciting upcoming movies of the year, or the major movie release dates still to come.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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