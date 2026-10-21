Resident Evil Requiem's physical PS5 sales were nearly twice as large as its total Xbox sales, analyst finds

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Sony's plan to kill off physical games is looking worse and worse

Gideon talks to a tied up Leon in Resident Evil Requiem
(Image credit: Capcom)
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Resident Evil Requiem reportedly made more money from physical sales on PlayStation than it did on Xbox overall, making Sony's decision to kill discs look even more questionable.

Resident Evil Requiem is probably the biggest game of 2026 – at least until something comes out in a month's time – and Capcom's game has naturally become quite the hit, having sold 8 million copies the last time Capcom checked in, and was the fastest-selling game in the series to date.

Sony is planning to stop manufacturing new PlayStation discs starting in 2028, but Capcom doesn't seem too worried about it, though reports on the sales breakdown of Requiem may tell a different story.

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As reported by Alinea Analytics' Rhys Elliott, Resident Evil Requiem sold 1.3 million copies on PS5 through Physical copies, making up about 15% of the game's revenue, as well as 30.2% of the game's revenue on PlayStation overall. However, the 1.3 million physical copies sold on PlayStation also made Capcom 1.8 times the revenue than the entirety of copies on Xbox across physical, digital, and Xbox PC sales.

PlayStation selling more than Xbox obviously isn't surprising, given there are seemingly far more PS5 consoles in homes than Xbox Series X|S consoles, and, on top of that, Resident Evil is a series that has been strongly associated with PlayStation throughout its life.

But this does make Sony's decision to kill off physical disks a bit more questionable, as one of the tentpole releases of 2026 is clearly still bringing in the numbers from physical game purchases. And while they are selling more physically now, being 100% digital doesn't necessarily mean those physical buyers would move over.

You can check out our Resident Evil Requiem review if you're yet to play the horror game yourself, or our guide to Resident Evil Requiem's safe codes to help you through it.

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Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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