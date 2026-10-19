Roblox creator shares project with GTA 6 vibes that onlookers "can't believe" comes from Roblox: "How is this even possible?"

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"...is this Roblox?"

Lucia lounges on her pink bed, looking at her phone
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

While Roblox has been in the headlines plenty due to brainrot, doomscrolling games, and so on – other projects are catching a different kind of attention. Mainly because they don't look much like Roblox at all.

When I think of Roblox, I think of LEGO-shaped people with ridiculous smiles reminiscent of emojis – and children begging their parents for Robux, of course. I don't think of racing games that look closer to AAA titles, but perhaps I should.

Over on X, a Roblox creator is sharing their in-progress project (that, yes, they're making on Roblox itself), and it's downright wild, from the lighting to the textures to the audio design, and you name it.

Dubbed Nightshift, it almost looks like Grand Theft Auto 6 or something – until you look at it more closely, that is.

I've had a quick look around the project's official Discord, too, and the screenshots are just as incredible. It's all stunning supercars, left, right, and center, with folks helping shape the game via playtesting and the like.

I'm not alone in thinking it's very cool, especially for a from-scratch Roblox-created project, either.

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Comments show as much, with one person simply asking, "How is this even possible?" Another says they "can't believe this is Roblox," which seems to be the common sentiment here.

As a different reply puts it, "What the fuck, is this Roblox?" Indeed, it is, anon. Indeed, it is. Roblox has grown a good bit over time, evidently transforming into a sufficiently (and then some) capable tool for aspiring developers.

And, for fans questioning whether Nightshift will work on mobile devices seeing as it's, uh, quite ambitious, they don't need to worry.

The poster, who is one of the developers heading the project, writes, "Mobile players will definitely be able to play this game!" Not only that, but "it's been a priority above PC since the very beginning of this game's development." A W for Roblox players using their phones and tablets, I suppose.

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Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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