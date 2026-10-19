Roblox creator shares project with GTA 6 vibes that onlookers "can't believe" comes from Roblox: "How is this even possible?"

While Roblox has been in the headlines plenty due to brainrot, doomscrolling games, and so on – other projects are catching a different kind of attention. Mainly because they don't look much like Roblox at all.
When I think of Roblox, I think of LEGO-shaped people with ridiculous smiles reminiscent of emojis – and children begging their parents for Robux, of course. I don't think of racing games that look closer to AAA titles, but perhaps I should.
Over on X, a Roblox creator is sharing their in-progress project (that, yes, they're making on Roblox itself), and it's downright wild, from the lighting to the textures to the audio design, and you name it.
Dubbed Nightshift, it almost looks like Grand Theft Auto 6 or something – until you look at it more closely, that is.
I've had a quick look around the project's official Discord, too, and the screenshots are just as incredible. It's all stunning supercars, left, right, and center, with folks helping shape the game via playtesting and the like.
I'm not alone in thinking it's very cool, especially for a from-scratch Roblox-created project, either.
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Comments show as much, with one person simply asking, "How is this even possible?" Another says they "can't believe this is Roblox," which seems to be the common sentiment here.
As a different reply puts it, "What the fuck, is this Roblox?" Indeed, it is, anon. Indeed, it is. Roblox has grown a good bit over time, evidently transforming into a sufficiently (and then some) capable tool for aspiring developers.
And, for fans questioning whether Nightshift will work on mobile devices seeing as it's, uh, quite ambitious, they don't need to worry.
The poster, who is one of the developers heading the project, writes, "Mobile players will definitely be able to play this game!" Not only that, but "it's been a priority above PC since the very beginning of this game's development." A W for Roblox players using their phones and tablets, I suppose.
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