Epic wants to pay you $50,000 to vibe code an AI slop game

Not content with the humiliation it has already received over the vibe coded Epic Games Launcher beta, Epic is keen to pay a whole lot of money to aspiring vibe coders in an AI-focused game jam. The company is promising $65,000 worth of cash prizes and potential $50,000 grants for "standout" projects – assuming, of course, that you can stomach being part of Epic's attempted AI redemption tour.
The 2026 AI MegaJam will take place from November 12 through 15, with registration open on Itch.io, challenging participants to build games using Unreal Engine or UEFN. The basic rules are roughly the same as normal game jams, which challenge indie devs to create fun, functional, small games under tight time constraints. It's a well-worn process that's created the prototypes for indie classics like Celeste, Don't Starve, and The Binding of Isaac.
But the key difference here is that Epic really wants participants to use AI. "Bring any AI tools into your workflow, from asset generation to coding agents. Get creative! Prototype the mechanic you never had time for, or try the art style you weren’t sure you could pull off," the company says in its announcement.
Cash prizes will be awarded in a number of categories, including $2,500 awards for the "best dev log showing how you used AI tools to build your game" and the best game using LLM-driven NPCs with AI conversations. For games Epic particularly likes, it's also offering "development continuation grants of up to $50,000 to keep building after the jam."
Will a game jam sway public opinion? If the intent is to make people go "wow, look how quickly AI can make games," then I'm not sure how it's meant to be different from a normal game jam, where devs have been creating incredible projects for decades under similar time constraints without AI assistance.
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Right now, the number of games I could potentially play is somewhere between 100,000 and infinity. Every day, dozens of new games launch across digital stores, and every day, I learn of a cool retro title I could go back and play on classic hardware. At this point, I'm practically begging every new game I come across to give me a reason not to play it, and so far AI-driven development has been a very handy line in the sand. I guess I can at least thank Epic for not wasting my time.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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