Rockstar boss says "we'll see what people say" about GTA 6's controversial refueling system, but thinks it's so fast that "you can't complain"

In a move that could be considered extra immersive or just a tad annoying, GTA 6 will make you refuel and recharge your cars – something Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson appears to be aware may prove divisive.
GTA 6's fuel system appeared online ahead of Rockstar's schedule following the recent wave of gameplay video leaks and was immediately met with controversy. There were some hopes that the system seen in the leaks may have been outdated and removed from the final version of the game, but per a new video from content creator TGG (below) – who recently attended an early preview of the game at Rockstar North – it's still intact.
According to TGG, when you pull into a gas station in GTA 6, you can choose to repair your vehicle or refuel it. The latter triggers a short quick-time event, which he estimates lasts around 10 seconds, with an animation showing the refueling itself.
TGG reckons that, from what he saw, "fuel isn't really going to be an issue unless you're not thinking about what you're doing," but it could, admittedly, catch you out if you're trying to escape after a robbery and the car you decide to steal is low on fuel.
Interestingly, though, Rockstar lead Nelson seemingly acknowledges how controversial this may prove.
GTA 6: Vehicles Work Differently Now | Exclusive Deep Dive - YouTube
After TGG expressed his surprise that the devs incorporated the system at all, Nelson replies: "We'll see what people say. Do you think people are going to like it?"
Nelson also points out how speedy refueling actually is, potentially getting ahead of complaints about its intrusiveness: "Hey, that's pretty fast for a fill-up," he apparently said after filling up his car during the preview session. "You can't complain about that."
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We'll just have to see how folks gel with the system when GTA 6 actually launches – I fear that, despite Nelson's confidence, some players may well still "complain about that" no matter how fast the refueling is.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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