Fortnite's Hollow Knight crossover items cost more than Hollow Knight itself – and Silksong, too

After all this time, Fortnite is collaborating with an actually good game, in Hollow Knight. I kid, of course – the all-consuming battle royale recently incorporated Kingdom Hearts as well. So, two games. The irony of this latest partnership is that the pack containing your cosmetics and what not is actually more expensive than the base game.
I wish I were joking. Upon announcement of the esteemed nail-wielding warrior's arrival, Epic revealed the corresponding Fortnite DLC will cost you 2,000 V-Bucks if you opt for the full bundle.
2,000 V-Bucks costs you £17.19, or $22.49. Right now, if you go to buy Hollow Knight on Steam, you'll be putting down £12.79, or $14.99.
So, yes, buying the Fortnite Hollow Knight goodies costs more than Team Cherry's excellent Metroidvania, and by a noticeable margin, too. Included in the bundle are three items: Hollow Knight as a sidekick, a Hallownest Grub as a backbling, and the Nail as a pickaxe.
The bench and Shade make appearances as well, all part of the Fortnitemares horror theme for Halloween, where Slender Man, Freddy Kruger, and the Yautja from Predator are involved, with Beetlejuice on the way soon, too. The price discrepancy here gets even worse when you note that Hollow Knight is frequently on sale, since it's nine years old now.
Funnily enough, Fortnite's bundle is more expensive than the sequel, Silksong, too, since that retails for $19.99. On some level, I respect how brazen these prices are. Imagine trying to explain this to someone back in 2017. Hell, imagine showing them in-game footage of our trusty knight being caught up in the middle of a tense gunfight between Goku and Peter Griffin.
The future is a strange and inscrutable place. Sadly, it's expensive too. Hollow Knight's available in Fortnite until October 15, at which point the bundle will leave the shop, and it's not clear when it'll return.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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