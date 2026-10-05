How a trip to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights got me hooked on Fortnite

When something becomes extremely popular I tend to avoid it at all costs. Game of Thrones? Never seen it. GTA? Never played it. It’s not a snooty cultural elitist trait that I take pride in, but something about (seemingly) the whole world saying “you should do this!” makes me dig in my heels and turn the other way.
Up until very recently, I had never played Fortnite. I recall the colossal wave of excitement surrounding the Battle Royale game in 2017/2018 and how I rolled my eyes and wrote it off in my brain as a short-term fad.
Fast forward to September 2026, and I am standing inside the Fortnitemares scare zone at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights gulping down my words like a Chug Jug.
Actors dressed in Fortnitemares skins leap out from behind detailed set pieces. Some pause to emote with fans, and the only thing brighter than the gorgeous purple storm lighting effect is the smiles on guests’ faces.
Initially stepping in, I had no idea what was going on in this theme park attraction. No frame of reference for the actor sporting a striking half-bear / half-tomato face - who I now know to be a fiendish blend of Fortnite's Cuddle Team Leader and Tomatohead skins.
No connection to the giant Battle Bus that was parked in the centre. No burning desire to raid every chest. No appreciation for the expertly crafted guns and weapons in the hands of the performers.
The only thing I knew was that Fortnightmares at Halloween Horror Nights was making one hell of a first impression, with its dynamic sound design and staggering theatrical scale. While the majority of guests were Fortnite fans appreciating all the game references in real life, I was an outsider, quietly falling in love with another world.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Jumping out of my skin
To experience the world of Fortnite in theme park form before playing the game is a backwards route. Things that were obvious and hilarious to the crowds were intriguing mysteries to me. Why is that banana also a skeleton? Who is this purple llama? Why is everyone dancing?
But all great art poses questions, and within seconds of walking into the attraction, it’s clear Fortnitemares is one of the most artistic theme park crossovers of all time. Set in Freaky Fields, I walked through a large-scale set of the haunted farm location, while costumed characters fire Pumpkin Launchers overhead. It was the Skull Trooper, menacingly twirling a Skull Sickle, who first caught my eye. Then Hollowhead and Wrath appeared in the fog, their eyes glowing in the darkness. I simply must play this game, I thought. For once, I wasn’t sad about the end of my vacation looming, because it meant I could go home and download Fortnite.
It has been four weeks since I flew home from Halloween Horror Nights, and I am now gleefully clocking up dozens of hours in Fortnite. Instead of looking back, I am celebrating the arrival of Fortnitemares and eagerly saving up my V-Bucks to buy the new Halloween Horror Nights collaboration skins of event icons Jack the Clown and Hamikuma.
Most of the time, theme park attractions are the final destination of fandom. You play the game, watch the movie, buy the merch, and, years later, you get to step into a physical version of that world – like I did for The Last of Us or Five Nights at Freddy's. But sometimes, it works the other way around.
I dropped into the world of Fortnite as a total newbie, but after experiencing it in real life at Halloween Horror Nights, I am now utterly captivated with the game.
Fortnitemares scare zone is at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood Resort until November 1, 2026.
Serena Cherry is a games journalist and a metal musician; she joined GamesRadar+ in 2022 as its Social Media Editor. Serena's writing has previously appeared in PC Gamer, Guitar World, Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Decibel, Metal Injection, Metal Sucks, Terrorizer Magazine, Vice, EasyJet Magazine, CoasterForce, and Bristol 24/7. Besides Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring (obviously), she enjoys rollercoasters, anime, Formula 1, and Robot Wars. Most likely to be found talking excitedly about video game soundtracks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.