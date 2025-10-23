Universal's Five Nights at Freddy's Haunted House is way scarier than the movie

To think I wasted two hours sitting in the movie theater watching Five Nights at Freddy's, when all I needed was a few minutes inside the Five Nights at Freddy's haunted house at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights instead.

Filled with creepy puppets and giant animatronics created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, the Five Nights at Freddy's haunted house is not just a love letter to the game - but to its fans. It's the total opposite of the lazy cash grab movie, with its "ploddingly predictable" scares. As we mentioned in our Five Nights at Freddy's review, the movie played it way too safe, keeping the violence and dread at arm's length for that coveted PG-13 sheen. Fans who craved terror from the film were served a Night at the Museum gore-lite puppet show, chalking Five Nights at Freddy's up as another disappointing video game movie.

But thankfully, Universal's Five Nights at Freddy's haunted house makes amends for the film's shortcomings, providing an expertly crafted FNAF experience that's brimming with detail and demonic robots.

(Image credit: Universal Studios Florida)

A full-scale Freddy Fazbears pizzeria? Yep, they built it. Step inside, and you will be greeted by impressive animatronics of Freddy, Chica, and Bonnie performing on stage with eerily accurate movements. As they tower over me with flashing eyes, I have to remind myself that this is just a haunted house, because these animatronics really do seem a little possessed.

The tension builds as I walk through a kitchen scene where Chica is lurking, characters' arms reach out from the walls and paw in my direction - creating the same sense of dread I feel whilst playing Five Nights at Freddy's. I had as much trepidation exploring the FNAF haunted house on my own two feet as I do when I explore the restaurant with a D-Pad as a character on a screen.

Huge detailed sets and clever sound design aside, the most impressive thing about the FNAF haunted house is how accurately it recreates the frightening atmosphere of the game within a completely different medium.

Watching the FNAF movie was a passive experience that felt divorced from its source material. What should have felt like a descent into mechanical madness felt sanitised and detached. It made me realize that the jump scares in-game are only scary because they are happening to me. Put Freddy Fazbear on the big screen, attacking actors, and suddenly, all his foreboding is taken out of context.

(Image credit: Universal Studios Florida)

The same thing cannot be said for the FNAF haunted house, which really is like throwing yourself into the game. Dark, confined corridors stretch on, and the suspense of who might be lurking ahead is enough to quicken the pulse of the most hardened horror fan.

Halloween Horror Nights devotees have been pleading for a Five Nights at Freddy's haunted house for years, and it's safe to say this experience was worth the wait. Universal successfully captured the bone-chilling suspense of the game and inflicted it upon all those who dared to enter.

Evidently, some scares hit harder when you experience them in a haunted house rather than watching them in a film.

With Halloween Horror Nights running for a select period of time between September and November, fans only had 48 chances to experience this fantastic attraction. And it's safe to say 48 Halloween Horror Nights at Freddy's was 48 nights too few.

