I'm too old for Fortnite but even I can appreciate GameSir's flashy new mobile controller designs, especially the translucent ones

The first time I 'dropped in,' as the kids say, I was 21, and Epic had launched their fancy new Battle Royale for a weekend. It was the first time I realized I might not have the skillz to take on the gaming youth. Despite being booted out of Fortnite's age range long ago, GameSir's latest range of X5 Lite and G8 Plus mobile controllers is still calling to me this afternoon.
The brand has launched six new colorways of its two iOS and Android gamepads, split between the more premium G8 Plus model and the cheaper X5 Lite. The thing is, ignoring that great big Fortnite logo in the middle (that's where your phone goes anyway), these actually look great even without their individual character context.
Take that black and green X5 Lite ($49.99 at GameSir), for example. Sure, it's got that handsome fella all the kids seem to like across the middle, but it's also sporting a slick translucent smoke gray design with a clean-looking khaki green to complement it. Even the brighter designs of the Peely Edition G8 Plus ($89.99 at GameSir) feel fresh, with its bold yellow and blue screaming out.
Some are easier to slide under the Fortnite radar than others, yes. That Peely version does have the game's name stamped across the right grip and a banana-styled logo along the back of the device itself. If I didn't know some of these were collabs, though, I'd think they were just darn groovy gamepads.
I love me some bright colors and translucent plastics, and with brand after brand hooking up with major franchises to offer a new spin on classic tech, I'm always on the lookout for new designs. While many take their source material and plaster it all over your tech, though, GameSir's Fortnite collab brings its own design punch to the party, separate from Epic's mega-playground. If you do happen to be a Fortnite fan, I tip my bonnet to you; may your reflexes remain sharp well into your 30s. However, you'll also be glad to hear each controller comes with its own virtual item, from gliders to emotes.
You're looking at either $50 or $90 for these controllers, so if those bright colors and translucent designs are piquing interest - what's the difference?
The GameSir G8 Plus gives you a little more room to work with, extending those grips down for more comfortable play during longer sessions. It also ships with a wireless dongle for use with a PC and easily connects to a Nintendo Switch as well, if you're after an all-in-one controller for play at home and on the go. This is the gamepad our very own Rosalie ditched the Joy-Con for a while back, upgrading the original gamepads for Hall effect thumbsticks, extra back buttons, and a far more ergonomic shape.
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The cheaper GameSir X5 Lite keeps those durable sticks but squashes the design into a smaller form factor. That's going to be better for those with smaller hands, but it does mean those back buttons have to go. There's a trick up this guy's sleeve, for those pairing their mobile controller with one of the best gaming phones from a more competitive standpoint. Unlike the G8 Plus, the X5 Lite uses a physical USB-C connection to keep your gamepad going. That means lower latency in high-speed scenarios, with passthrough charging to keep your phone juiced up at the same time. It's also important to note that the X5 Lite isn't compatible with PC or Nintendo Switch due to the lack of wireless connection.
Both devices can stretch to hold most smartphones in between their grips, with the G8 Plus moving a little wider (215mm compared to 213mm). That means some of the best gaming tablets (under 8 inches) like the RedMagic Astra 2 are catered for here as well.
Both the GameSir G8 Plus and GameSir X5 Lite Fortnite Editions are available now via the brand's own store, with listing pages also live at Amazon (though no stock at the time of writing).
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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