GTA 6 players won't be as "overpowered" as previous games: "You are not the only one capable of violence"

News
By
Published

Things will get dangerous if you break the rules

A screenshot of GTA 6&#039;s Extended Look on Netflix. Main character&#039;s Jason and Lucia stand in an alleyway looking toward the camera as another character walks away.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You won't be the only threat walking around the streets of GTA 6 and the world will react to how loud you want to be.

In an interview with IGN, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson says the team wanted to recreate the fragility of living in a world like Red Dead Redemption 2's lawless West in GTA 6.

"In previous games, you're quite overpowered in the world compared to everyone else apart from the cops, which can be fun, but not as fun, I don't think as having a world where there may be other people that have impulses on their own and act upon you," he says. "You are still powerful and capable, but you are not the only one capable of violence or the only one with weapons or the only crazy person out there. It makes the world far more unpredictable and interesting."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Nelson said it's up to you to decide how reckless you want to be, but there will be consequences, especially "when you go beyond what is necessary on a consistent basis."

He's describing what sounds like a kind of dynamic difficulty system that will keep you in check for the entirety of the game, pressuring you to play by the rules as much as you can. While I'm sure there will be a point where you have access to any kind of guns or vehicles you want—this is a GTA game after all—the people of Leonida will bite back if you provoke them.

The recent GTA 6 trailer on Netflix showed us all kinds of opportunities for you to trigger this reactive difficulty system. We saw races, robberies, and hijacking that can all go sideways if you're not careful. And we're not even talking about the ways the police can catch you just be recognizing things like your car.

Oh no, you can doomscroll in GTA 6

Tyler Colp
Tyler Colp
Contributor

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Woman with tattoos leans over and smiles at another woman
    1
    GTA 6 is "a whole other world" where "there's a whole lot of stuff that you discover emergently"
  2. 2
    GTA 6 players won't be as "overpowered" as previous games: "You are not the only one capable of violence"
  3. 3
    Rockstar lead says GTA 6 takes NPC interactions "much further" than Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. 4
    GTA 6 won't let you break up Lucia and Jason, no matter how poorly you treat them
  5. 5
    Rockstar says GTA 6 won't let you magically hotwire every car