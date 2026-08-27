GTA 6 players won't be as "overpowered" as previous games: "You are not the only one capable of violence"

You won't be the only threat walking around the streets of GTA 6 and the world will react to how loud you want to be.
In an interview with IGN, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson says the team wanted to recreate the fragility of living in a world like Red Dead Redemption 2's lawless West in GTA 6.
"In previous games, you're quite overpowered in the world compared to everyone else apart from the cops, which can be fun, but not as fun, I don't think as having a world where there may be other people that have impulses on their own and act upon you," he says. "You are still powerful and capable, but you are not the only one capable of violence or the only one with weapons or the only crazy person out there. It makes the world far more unpredictable and interesting."
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Nelson said it's up to you to decide how reckless you want to be, but there will be consequences, especially "when you go beyond what is necessary on a consistent basis."
He's describing what sounds like a kind of dynamic difficulty system that will keep you in check for the entirety of the game, pressuring you to play by the rules as much as you can. While I'm sure there will be a point where you have access to any kind of guns or vehicles you want—this is a GTA game after all—the people of Leonida will bite back if you provoke them.
The recent GTA 6 trailer on Netflix showed us all kinds of opportunities for you to trigger this reactive difficulty system. We saw races, robberies, and hijacking that can all go sideways if you're not careful. And we're not even talking about the ways the police can catch you just be recognizing things like your car.
Oh no, you can doomscroll in GTA 6
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