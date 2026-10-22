Masters of the Universe director still doesn't know if a sequel is on the way after the He-Man movie's massive streaming success: "These sorts of decisions are out of our control"

Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight still doesn't know if Amazon is ready for a sequel, despite the movie's massive streaming success.
"In the end, these sorts of decisions are out of our control," Knight told ScreenRant. "You always imagine where these people’s lives go after the end of the movie, and if the universe, in its wisdom, asks us to make more of these things, we would be delighted to give them more."
The new Masters of the Universe, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Adam and Jared Leto as Skeletor, only managed to gross $140 million against its $170-200 million budget. Despite this, the film spent five weeks as the number one movie on Prime Video, and remains one of the streamer's most popular films.
There is also absolutely a Masters of the Universe post-credits scene that sets up a sequel and introduces my favorite character in the franchise (hint: we haven't seen her in live-action yet unless you count that one time Ariana Grande played her in a Saturday Night Live sketch).
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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