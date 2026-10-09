Warhammer Tone Pro may sound like it's for experts, but the paint may be even better for beginners

I feel like we're missing something big with Warhammer Tone Pro.
There's a lot of talk about how great this new paint line is for experts (it's been so good fans are literally watching paint dry), and in all fairness, it's right there in the name. But having been hands-on with the range for a couple of weeks now, I think that does Warhammer Tone Pro a disservice – it's also great for beginners.
If you're new to the idea, Tone Pro was revealed at the Big Autumn Warhammer Preview 2026 as a revolutionary new paint line with a battalion's worth of improvements behind it. For starters, it's easier to use thanks to superior flow and coverage that mean you only have to put one layer on a model for the perfect consistency (two thin coats are a thing of the past here). What's more, it's far more pigmented for a much greater vibrancy.
Basically, it tackles a lot of requests from experienced Warhammer painters. And yes, those same experts can make some truly phenomenal things with it. But I think those same features make it ideal for newcomers, and I'd actually recommend trying it over anything else because of one key factor: it's forgiving.
Speed it up
If you want a beginner-friendly alternative that gets results fast, I'd also recommend checking out Army Painter Speed Paints (available via Amazon) or Warhammer Contrast Paint. Once you've basecoated your model with spraypaint, these act a bit like a highlighter; they stain the model a certain color while adding shadows and highlights with absolutely no effort on your part. That means you can finish a lot of miniatures fast.
The thing that took me aback is how little Warhammer Tone Pro punishes you for cutting corners. Splodging paint onto a model straight from the pot is always a no-no because it dries in massive lumps that obscure detail, but not here. Even if you gloop Tone Pro on with the cheerful abandon of a toddler, its self-levelling properties make sure it dries evenly and in a way that doesn't hide detail. That's outright sorcery so far as I'm concerned.
It also sidesteps an issue many beginners encounter. Most of us who've been in the hobby a while have early models that are a blurry, indistinct lump because we didn't thin our paints using something like a wet palette (which is honestly an essential purchase for every skill level, I use an Army Painter one that you can find cheap enough at Amazon). That seems far harder to do with Warhammer Tone Pro, even if you're using exactly the same techniques.
I'd say the new number system – where colors progress from dark (1) to light (5) – is so much more intuitive when newcomers start approaching layers and highlights. I adore the lore-rich names of older Warhammer paints, but trying to work out progressions can be a headache unless you have the range lined up in front of you. As for Tone Pro, you literally just move up the number scale. I painted Ultramarine Kais Konorius (one of the new Warhammer 40K Space Marines) using Tone Pro wherever possible, and it was such an intuitive experience. Highlighting that iconic blue armor was particularly easy using these paints; rather than trying to work out what makes a smooth transition, I simply started with Blue Gorkshroom 1 and progressed up to 4. The result is probably the best Ultramarine I've ever painted.
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Of course, the decider for all this will be price – and I have a suspicion Warhammer Tone Pro will be more expensive than other paints thanks to its impressive qualities. However, even if you just buy one line of paints that you know you'll use a lot (like Blue Gorkshroom 1-5 if you're an Ultramarines fan), I'd say it's worthwhile.
Personally, I'm hoping they make a starter set box like the press sample I was lucky enough to be sent. If they do, I'd suggest Warhammer beginners make a beeline straight for it.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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