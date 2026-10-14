Hideo Kojima gives new Tom Cruise movie Digger a glowing review, despite it being a historic flop

The new Tom Cruise movie from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger, has received a glowing review from Hideo Kojima.
The black comedy film follows an oil magnate (Cruise) who must save the world from an environmental disaster he set in motion.
"I had been holding off on posting my thoughts until the interview was released," Kojima posted on Twitter, in reference to a conversation between himself and Iñárritu published on Gizmodo.
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"Director Iñárritu's DIGGER is a film that all of us living in today's world should see," Kojima continued. "It is a work that remains with the audience, provoking reflection and sounding alarms. As you absorb this film and carry it with you, a 'tool (a digger)' for delving deeper into the future will surely begin to take shape within you. This is a film that will stay by your side for years to come."
Despite Digger's starry cast – John Goodman, Jesse Plemmons, Riz Ahmed, Emma D'Arcy, Sandra Hüller, and Michael Stuhlbarg all have roles – the film has performed poorly at the box office. Per the BBC, it's on track to lose around $245 million, making it one of the biggest flops in Hollywood history.
It also didn't fare well with critics, netting a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 53% – though its audience score is a much higher 75%.
Kojima also recently gave a positive review for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie, and he even included a shoutout to Digger in his verdict.
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Digger is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies left of the year.